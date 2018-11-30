Service Announcements, Dec. 1 edition: Carol Oberlitner and Leo Keilman

Carol Oberlitner

Carol A. Oberlitner passed away on Nov. 21, 2018, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Carol was born on Jan. 25, 1954, and was 64 years of age at the time of her passing.

A memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 3 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.

Leo Keilman

Leo A. Keilman, age 81, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Nov. 21, 2018, at home. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Rev. Father Levine officiating. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.