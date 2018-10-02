City of Hood River proclaims annual Indigenous People’s Day

Hood River will hold its fourth annual observance of Indigenous People’s Day on Oct. 8. The official proclamation of the day includes an event scheduled for 5 p.m. at Overlook Memorial Park with four scheduled speakers.

The Indigenous People’s Day event will begin with a welcome from Mayor Paul Blackburn, followed by keynote speaker Brigette McConville: A Tribal Council Member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. McConville is the first Native American woman to serve on the Columbia River Intertribal Fish Commission (CRIFC) and on the board of directors of the Oregon Historical Society. She and her husband also own and operate Salmon King Fisheries.

Davis Washines, known as Yellowash, the executive chairman of the Yakama Nation General Council, will also address the audience.

A closing will be given by Judy Zimmerman, chairperson for Gorge Ecumenical Ministries.

The event will last approximately 45 minutes and will conclude with a moment of fellowship, sharing cups of non-alcoholic cider.

“People learn to believe that the history of this land we call home began when Europeans arrived, because that’s often where the history books start,” said Jeremy FiveCrows in a 2015 article about Indigenous People’s Day. “Indigenous People’s Day [is an] opportunity to honor the millions of citizens with indigenous ancestry, celebrate their culture, and to reflect on the evils, sacrifices and struggles their ancestors were forced to endure.”

The first annual Indigenous People’s Day event in Hood River was organized by Lana Jack in 2015. It began as an outreach to give hope to Native American’s living in the Gorge after witnessing struggles of hopelessness from decades of broken promises and suppressions that she felt lead to drug and alcohol abuse. In 2016, the City of Hood River proclaimed the traditional Columbus Day as Indigenous People’s Day, and has continued to do so each year.

Overlook Memorial Park is located on State Street at the intersection of 2nd Street in Hood River.

For more information, visit the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission at critfc.org/blog/2015/10/12/indigenous-peoples-day.