Entertainment Update for Oct. 3 Edition

In Dispute at Eagles Oct. 6

There’s music and dancing Saturday night at The Dalles Eagles Lodge with In Dispute. Music starts at 8 p.m. Come join the fun, be a guest and dance on the biggest dance floor in the Gorge. Cover: $3 members, $4 for guests.

The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.

Everybody’s celebrates 10 years Oct. 6

Enjoy a grand opening of Everybody’s new pub and a 10 year anniversary celebration on Saturday, Oct. 6. Kids can get their face painted (1-4 p.m.), a photobooth will be open until 9:30 p.m., there will be a special 10-year beer release and more. Enjoy live music from LowLight (5 p.m.) and Scott Pemberton (8 p.m.).

Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.

Max Hatt & Edda Glass perform Oct. 6

Music duo Max Hatt and Edda are a collaboration that won the 2014 NPR Mountain Stage New Song Competition. Hailing from Helena, Mont., Hatt‘s solo guitar has merged with Glass‘s lyrics into compositions that take inspiration from “the western landscape, and spinning tales of migrating geese, pioneer sisters, and crop circles in wheat fields.” Catch them at Gorge Community Music on Saturday, Oct. 6. Music starts at 7 p.m. $12 advance.

Gorge Community Music, 410 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541- 296-2900.

‘Kerry & Chic’ at White Buffalo

On Thursday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m., two stringed instrument wizards, Kerry Williams and Chic Preston, blend rocking guitar, mandolin and spirited vocal harmonies at the White Buffalo.

White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.

Kit Garoutte returns to Tarwater

Catch guitarist Kit Garoutte and friends at Tarwater Tavern, for Tuesday evening shows starting Oct. 9.

Tarwater Tavern, 130 Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash.

Carlene Carter at Granada Oct. 6

The Historic Granada Theatre presents Carlene Carter live in concert on Saturday, Oct. 6. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Carter is the daughter of June Carter Cash and Carl Smith and stepdaughter of Johnny Cash.

Carter started her career singing with The Carter Family at age 17. With the 1978 release of her self-titled debut album, she established herself on the edgier end of the country music spectrum. Carter is known as one of the first artists to merge Nashville with contemporary rock and roll.

In the early ‘90s she recorded chart-topping hits such as “Every Little Thing” and “I Fell in Love.”

Carter went on to release three albums on her own and one with John Mellencamp just last year.

Granada Theatre, 221 E. Second St., The Dalles; 815-993-6585. Tickets are available at www.granadatheatrethedalles.com.

Lewi Longmire at The Ruins

Live music Tuesday nights coming up at The Ruins — outdoors, weather permitting, or in the Backroom. Opening act begins at 6 p.m.

Oct. 2: Lewi Longmire & The Left Coast Roasters with FreeHugger

Oct. 9: The Van Rontens with SoulWolf

Oct. 16: World’s Finest with Jenny JahLee

Oct. 23: Messer Chups

Oct. 30: Three For Silver (Backroom show)

Nov. 6: Joseph Hein Band (Backroom show)

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Fiber Art exhibit opens

The Columbia Center for the Arts presents a Fiber Arts show in October. An opening reception will take place on Friday, Oct. 5, with music from Donna Reuter (violin) and Diane Allen (piano) starting at 6 p.m. The show will include wall hangings, quilts, mixed media, linens, pillows, and more.

The show is sponsored by The Ford Family Foundation.

Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-8877.

Doug Stepina at RiverTap

Live music coming up at Rivertap:

Friday, Oct. 5: Doug Stepina, 7-10 p.m. (solo act, singer/song writer)

Saturday, Oct. 6: McDougall, 7-10 p.m. (solo act, foot stomping Americana)

Sunday, Oct. 7: Sunday night jam featuring the Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.

Henry Schifter at HoodCrest

Guitarist and singer Henry Schifter returns to HoodCrest Winery on Sundays,from 3-5 p.m.

Hood Crest Winery, 1900 Orchard Road, Hood River; 541-716-0140.

Big River Blues at Zim’s

Coming up at Zim’s:

Friday, Oct. 5: Big River Blues Band, 7-10 p.m.

No music on Saturday due to Pac12 football.

Tuesday, Oct. 9: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.

Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Bluesman Doug MacLeod at The Pines Oct. 6

Doug MacLeod is the master of original Acoustic Blues music. “Like all great blues men, MacLeod lives his music, and the songs are not just on the tips of his fingers and tongue, they are one with his being,” says Blues Music Magazine.

For one night only, Doug MacLeod will be at The Pines Tasting Room — Saturday, Oct. 6 from 7-10 p.m. The show is presented by Squrl Music. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. This is a 21 and over show.

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Brothers Gow at River City Oct. 6

Coming up on Saturday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m., it’s Brothers Gow.

“Situated between deep improvisational musicianship and dynamic, original songwriting, Brothers Gow brings to the stage an imaginative style of modern rock, progressive funk and unpredictable retro-electronic jams. Through an exploration in lively and evolving sound, Brothers Gow has managed to stay true to its roots, which are found in the vibrant vocal styles and extensive range of front men Kyle Merrill (guitar/vocals) and Ethan Wade (bass/vocals). Cost is a $10 cover.

River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.

Makerspace debuts at HR Library

The Hood River Library District is excited to debut Makerspace Programming in its remodeled space in the children’s area of the Hood River Library. The library will offer programs for children, teens and adults. Programs include introductions to coding, LEGO clubs, Family Makerspace nights and more.

Technology includes Ozobots, EVOS, a 3D Printer, Heat Press and more. This is an opportunity to see what technology the library has to offer and provide feedback about what types of programs you would like to attend.

Scheudle is as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 3: Learn to code using the EVO and Ozobot Robots (4:30 p.m.), Technology Petting Zoo (6 p.m.)

Wednesday, Oct. 10: Teen Open Crafting, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct 17: Lego Club for Kids, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 24: Learn to make cardboard automatons, 5:30 p.m.