FISH celebrates volunteers and fall harvest

FISH Food Bank held its annual Fall Harvest Celebration and Volunteer Appreciation Potluck at its FISH & Spirit of Grace garden in Hood River on Saturday. All community members and garden volunteers were welcome and asked to bring a dish to share if they were able.

About a dozen volunteers, FISH staff and community members gathered at Spirit of Grace, the Methodist-Lutheran cooperative church that houses Hood River’s FISH office, to share food and company.

Located just behind Spirit of Grace, the entirely volunteer-run garden was founded in 2015 and annually produces more than 2,000 pounds of organic produce for FISH.

After everyone had gotten food and settled in, garden coordinator Sidney Axtell stood up to thank the volunteers and the community members who support them.

“We would not be taking in all the food we are ... if it wasn’t for you,” said Axtell, a Jesuit Volunteers/AmeriCorps volunteer in her second year serving in Hood River.

She spent her first year serving at Mid Valley Elementary School.

In addition to volunteers, the garden is supported by OSU Extension Service’s Master Gardeners and AmeriCorps/Jesuit Volunteer Corps.

“... We are working to fight food insecurity in the Columbia River Gorge by providing equitable access to organic produce for food bank clients because we believe that everyone deserves the chance to eat healthy food,” the organization states on its website.

FISH (an acronym for “Friendly Instant Sympathetic Help”), has locations in Hood River, Parkdale and Cascade Locks. The best times to donate are 8 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays or Saturdays at the Hood River location, 1130 Tucker Road.

For more information on donating, volunteering or receiving help from FISH, visit the food bank’s website at www.fish-food-bank.com or call 541-386-3474.

For updates on the garden or for information on how to get involved there, contact fishgardenvc@gmail.com or 541-299-2351, or visit the garden’s Facebook page: Fish and Spirit of Grace Garden.