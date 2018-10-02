Girls XC dominates Nike PDX meet Four girls place in the top-15

After a week off from competition, the Hood River Valley cross country girls team showed no signs of rust in their return back to competition on Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Nike Portland XC meet.

This past weekend, the girls team not only took first place, but blew out the 100-plus field of competition.

HRV XC competed against schools from Idaho, California, Washington and Oregon. The race is held on the infield of Portland Meadows on a specifically engineered cross country course.

With four athletes in the top 15 for the girls, HRV finished with 77 points in the division-one race; the nearest school to HRV was Bishop Blanchet in second-place with 128 points.

“The girls placed themselves in the top group early in the race and progressed stronger throughout the course,” said Hood River Valley’s head coach Brandon Bertram. “Frances Dickinson rolled with the top group from the gun finishing with the low stick for the Eagles in fifth place.”

Dickinson, a junior for HRV, finished with a time of 18 minutes and 55.60 seconds.

Not far behind were teammates Evelyne Nunez, Brinna Weiseth and Lottie Bromham.

Nunez placed 12th with a final time of 19:21.40.

Weiseth, finished in 13th place with a final time of 19:28.

At 15th place was Bromham with a time of 19:33.10.

Chloe Bullock, a sophomore, ran her personal best time on the Nike course in 20:05 for 41st place to finish off the scoring for the Eagles.

“This was the strongest team performance the girls have put together in what has already been a very successful season,” said Bertram. “The girls continue to gain more confidence and experience in big race situations as they move forward in the season.”

Eva Jones and Vada JoplinClay finished in the 6-7 spots for HRV.

The boys HRV XC team put together a strong performance in the division-one race as well.

The boys placed 18th, with a final score of 385, in a deep field that consisted of high school and club teams from six different states.

Josh Haynes led the way for the boys, finishing in 16th place with a final time of 16:34.60.

Haynes was followed by an “every week improvement,” from Joshua Humann in 62nd place and Omar Quintana in 64th place.

“With the progression of Humann, it gives us another front runner in the Intermountain Conference to join Omar and Josh in what is beginning to shape up as a much-anticipated three-way race on Oct. 24 in Prineville with The Dalles and Crook County,” said Bertram.

Braeden Blakeney and freshman Geoffrey Shoaf finished the scoring off for HRV in the 4-5 spots at the Nike Portland XC meet.

“We will get one more test in a couple weeks at Champoeg before moving into championship season,” said Bertam.

With another week off from competition, HRV’s next contest will be at Champoeg State Park for the Champoeg Invitational on Friday, Oct. 12.