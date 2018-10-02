‘Magical History Tour’ museum benefit returns Friday in CL

The Magical History Tour on the Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler returns Friday, Oct. 5 from 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Enjoy a twilight cruise, live music, dancing with the Whiskey Flats Floozies, an eclectic auction, and a light dinner fare buffet, all while benefiting the Cascade Locks Historical Museum, said a press release. Boarding starts at 5:30 pm, with the cruise starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $50, available at the Cascade Locks Historical Museum or by calling Debora at 503-360-2866.

The tour is made possible thanks to the sponsorships of the Portland Spirit, the Columbia Gorge Lions, The East Wind Drive-In and the Port of Cascade Locks, said a museum press release.

The Cascade Locks Historical Museum, located in the Marine Park, was founded in 1967. It contains pieces of important history from Cascade Locks, including items pertaining to the building of the Locks, Bridge of the Gods and Bonneville Dam, said a press release. There is a Victorian period theme in the museum as it was once one of three Locks tender homes during the early 1900s and still has many of the period items in place. Historical sternwheelers are another theme of the museum.

The jewel of the museum is the Oregon Pony steam locomotive, the first of its kind to be built on the Pacific Coast, said a museum press release.

The Friends of the Cascade Locks Historical Museum was founded in 2013 by a group of interested citizens who wanted to ensure the Museum’s financial stability and continued operations. The Friends of the Museum is a federally-recognized 501c3 nonprofit.