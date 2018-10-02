Police log: Sept. 10 to 23

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Sept. 19 — Hood River — Telephonic harassment reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Sept. 17 — Portway Avenue, 500 block — Methamphetamine was turned over to a law enforcement officer.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Sept. 20 — Cascade Avenue, 2000 block — Officer took a report of a car being vandalized while parked in a parking lot. The victim later called again and advised her car was vandalized a second time.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Sept. 19 — Hood River — Vancouver resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and reckless driving.
Sept. 22 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Juvenile arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Sept. 11 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Female arrested for forgery I, theft II and identity theft. In the same incident, a male was arrested for three counts of forgery I, theft II, identity theft, parole violation warrant and giving false information to a police officer.
Sept. 19 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Suspicious $100 turned over to police.
Sept. 23 — Cascade Avenue, 2900 block — Three males were arrested for attempting to commit a crime at a local business (identity theft).
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Sept. 10 — Button Bridge Road — A Fort Lauderdale, Fla., resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of attempting to elude.
In the same incident, a resident of Lauderhill, Fla., was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of resisting arrest and obstruction.
Sept. 12 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer responded to a four car, non-injury motor vehicle crash inside a parking lot. One driver backed up and collided with another vehicle, which in turn damaged two other vehicles.
Sept. 14 — Oak Street, 100 block — Officer contacted a driver, who struck a parked car.
Sept. 14 — State and First — Officer responded to a non-injury motor vehicle crash.
Sept. 17 — Second Street, 200 block — Hit and run reported. The vehicle’s owner was unsure where it occurred.
Sept. 18 — 12th Street, 1900 block —Two car, non-injury traffic crash reported.
Sept. 21 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 block — Officer responded to a two car, non-injury motor vehicle crash. Information was obtained from both drivers. The drivers were given a case number and advised the time allowed to file an accident report with the DMV.
Sept. 23 — May Street, 1000 block — Hit and run reported to have occurred sometime during the early morning hours or the night before.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Sept. 13 — Hood River — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a probation violation after he was reported to have touched a female patron at a salon. The subject was located and observed to be intoxicated. His probation officer was contacted, and the subject was arrested.
Sept. 15 — Hood River — Officer was asked to locate a male pretending to be a female who had a restraining order against him. He reported needing mental help and was reported to be at a local motel as the female. He also attempted to get information about the female’s ongoing reports and cases.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Sept. 15 — Westcliff Drive, 4000 block — Resident of Clackamas County was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of theft I of a firearm out of Vancouver, Wash.
Sept. 15 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officers responded to a theft in progress. A male from Portland was arrested for attempting to return a television he had stolen earlier for money. The subject was also charged with drug charges and tampering with physical evidence. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Sept. 20 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported.
Sept. 23 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Female was reported to be detained at a local retail business for shoplifting. Upon arrival, it was also determined the female was in possession of a stolen vehicle. A male who was with the female had left the area. After further investigation, the female was arrested for three separate warrants, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft III. The male was later located and arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Sex offenses:
Sept. 17 — Hood River — Unwanted sexual contact reported to have occurred.
Other:
Sept. 10 — Hood River — Juvenile cited for possession of marijuana and alcohol.
Sept. 20 — Second Street, 200 block — A found bike was taken into custody for safekeeping.
Sept. 20 — Prospect Avenue, 2700 block — Found “Slow” sign reported.
