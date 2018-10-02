Yesteryears: More autos than cows in 1918

1918 — 100 years ago

There should be more cows and fewer motors in Hood River, according to Dr. M.E. Welch, veteran veterinary of Hood River. In a recent inventory of milking cows, made for the state veterinary, Dr. Welch discovered there were nearly twice as many automobiles as cows in the valley. There were scarcely 350 cows and nearly 700 cars and motor trucks. If the figures were reversed, he is confident that the county would be more prosperous.

Verbatim: Power Problem Put Up To Council One of the most extensively-signed petitions ever presented in this city reached the hands of the city council on Monday evening and was referred to committee. This petition, which has only been in circulation a few days, was signed by practically every businessman in town and many other residents took advantage of this opportunity to register their desire that the council investigate the problem of cheaper power and light in this municipality. What action the council will take is not definite at this time, but it stated that a thorough investigation will be inaugurated in the near future, and a report eventually given to the people of this city. A proposition to install a modern electrical plant for the City of Hood River, which has been submitted to the city council, is now being given very thorough consideration by the entire city council. The only other business transacted Monday evening was consideration of a petition for a concrete sidewalk on 13th Street, between Columbia and Cascade, and this was referred to committee, with power to report. — Hood River News, October 5, 1928

1928 — 90 years ago

That J.W. Gilmore, who has leased the Hood River Apple Vinegar Co.’s plant, will be in the market for all the vinegar apples he can get, is the statement made this week by Mr. Calkins.

He states that the company has already sold 40 carloads of vinegar stock (raw juice) for delivery in Texas. At the local plant, half a million gallons of this juice will be packed. The plant is now handling 60 tons of fruit per day with one shift, and another shift may be put on if the supply of apples warrants it.

1938 — 80 years ago

Wednesday morning of this week will long be recalled by many residents of town and valley, who had, for the past two weeks, steadily been forced to the conclusion that war in Europe was inevitable and with war would go all the hopes for better fruit prices this coming season. Many, too, have relatives in one or other of the nations which were involved in the grave crisis, and fears for their safety were made more acute as each hour brought more disquieting news in the newspapers and over radios. Then came a fash that Adolf Hitler, head of the German Reich, had, obviously moved by the second plea from President Roosevelt, sent a telegram to prime minister Neville Chamberlain, asking him to meet Thursday at Munich in a four-power conference to discuss a peaceful solution of the problems.

1948 — 70 years ago

Upper valley residents were awakened early last Friday by the sound of snapping limbs as fresh snow, first for the valley and one of the first this year in Oregon, blanketed that area. The sound of breaking limbs came mainly from willows, cottonwood and other shade trees, but many orchardists found their trees had suffered too, only more quietly, as their limbs gave way under the burden of snow upon fruit-laden branches. Around two inches of snow fell early that morning. And by Friday evening, the temperature had dropped to 30 degrees.

1958 — 60 years ago

Hood River County recently made a land exchange with the Oregon Lumber Co. that gained possession, for the county, of the Punchbowl park site, announced Judge Arvo Hukari last week. The court made a straight swap with the firm, taking the 21 acres surrounding the Punchbowl for land adjacent to the site. The court felt the exchange would enable the county to properly maintain and safeguard the beautiful natural scenic attraction for public use. In another major land transaction, the county completed sale of right-of-way land along the new Highway 35.

1968 — 50 years ago

The Pine Grove Fire Department reports that 184 flu shots were given at the annual flu shot clinic held last week at the station.

The fire department would also like to remind all residents that chimneys should be cleaned in all homes before stoves and furnaces are started for the cold weather. The department receives many alarms at this time of year for chimney fires, which could cause a major fire if not detected in time.

1978 — 40 years ago

The city’s new four-court tennis facility — named Tsuruta Courts in horror of Hood River’s sister city in Japan — was the scene for a brief dedication ceremony Monday. More than 20 persons were on hand as Mayor Charles Beardsley cut a ribbon that had been tied across the gate. Lynn Fisher, representing the Community Tennis Committee that originated the donation campaign that made the courts a reality, handed out plaques to publicly thank certain organizations, businesses and individuals.

1988 — 30 years ago

Mt. Hood Meadows skiers will soon have something in common with the U.S. space program. They’ll be carried aloft (or at least as far as the top of the ski slope) on nine new ski trails with such names as Apollo, Gemini and Mercury. The mountain’s largest ski area this week announced a major expansion with installation of its “Shooting Star” chairlift, in the process of opening nine new trails named after various launch vehicles in the space program.

The new chairlift brings Mt. Hood Meadows’ total ski terrain to 2,150 acres, with an uphill capacity of 12,000 skiers per hour. A new, 420-car parking lot has also been constructed off the main access road.

1998 — 20 years ago

An overflow crowd at Monday’s public forum on the Warm Springs Tribes’ casino proposal did its best to express the community opposition tribal representatives say would derail their plan to build a gambling facility in Hood River. An estimated 300 people packed Hood River Valley Christian Church to hear from representatives of both the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and No CasiNO!, a citizen group formed to fight the tribes’ proposal for a gambling casino.

2008 — 10 years ago

As residents return to their homes in the Cooper Spur area, firefighters are still hard at work making sure the Gnarl Ridge fire is knocked down until the autumn rains come. With unusually warm and dry weather and areas of unburnt fuel located within containment lines, officials remain cautious about the fire’s potential to jump containment lines.

