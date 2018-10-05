Service announcement, Oct. 6 edition: James Tickner

James Tickner

James Arthur Tickner was born May 17, 1996, and died on Sept. 8, 2018.

Celebration of Life on Sunday, Oct. 7 at 4 p.m. at the Underground Music Station, 512 Industrial Way, Hood River. Donations in James’ spirit to animal rescue and sanctuaries.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.