The Ale List: Thunder Island, Everybody’s untap anniversaries

“Cheers to five years” is the mantra at Thunder Island Brewing Company of Cascade Locks, celebrating this weekend with new beers (and some “from the vault”) and five musical acts.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 6 and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 7. The event is free and family-friendly.

The band line-up:

Saturday:

1:30 p.m. — Athena and Kirch

3:15 p.m. — Ty Curtis Band

5:15 p.m. — The Bandulus

7:30 p.m. — The Kinky Brothers

Sunday:

4 p.m. — Dryland Cartel

6:15 p.m. — The Van Rontens

In addition to the music, Thunder Island promises food specials, and the launch of its membership “Mug Club.”

Everybody’s hits 10 years with ‘3-fold’ party

On Saturday, Everybody’s Brewing in White Salmon will celebrate its 10th anniversary, along with the grand reopening of its newly constructed brewpub. For the second year in a row, the annual celebration will include its very own beer festival — the second Annual Local Love Fest.

“We have been blown away by the amount of community support we have received as we transitioned to our new building,” said Christine Ellenberger, co-owner of Everybody’s Brewing. “Local Love Fest is a time for us to gather in community and celebrate all of the people that have supported us as we have grown to where we are today.”

The event will feature 10-plus one-time collaboration beers, all brewed with ingredients from Columbia Gorge businesses. Live music all day will culminate with guitarist Scott Pemberton at 8 p.m. The day will also include hourly beer specials, a photo booth, giveaways, “bottle blowout deals” and limited edition merchandise.

Entry to the festival is free, but for $10, attendees will receive a commemorative glass and five tasting tokens with additional tokens available for a dollar each. Local collaborating companies will be on hand to talk about their products and the beer they helped brew. Along with three different barrel aged beers yet to be revealed, the lineup of collaborations will include:

Stoked Roasters - Mountain Mama Pale infused with Ethiopian Yirgacheffe beans

Sweaty Teddy’s Hot Sauce — Country Boy IPA infused with the infamous Sweet Pain hot sauce

Lyle Style Bloody Mary Mix — Local Logger Lager blended with a spicy Bloody Mary zing

Ferment Brewing — 50/50 mixture of Cryo-Chronic IPA with Ferment Kombucha

Blue Bus Fermented Foods — Tequila Barrel-Aged Mexican Lager, Tequila Rico blended with “Shakedown Beet”

Jean Marie’s Garden — Juicy AF Hazy IPA dry hopped with yarrow

Columbia Mushroom Company — Rice Lager blended with intense shiitake tea

Trellis Fresh Flowers — Saison dry hopped with rose petals

Hood River Lavender Farms — Berliner Weisse dry hopped with fresh lavender

Columbia Gorge Organics — Amber Lager finished with 40 lbs of orange peel

Ellenberger said it is an honor to work with so many different local businesses in the community. “We’re excited to celebrate with our neighbors and to show people from out of town what it’s like to experience White Salmon’s local love.”

The brewery opened in its new space on July 24.

The brewing house, now visible from the pub, is new, a 30-barrrel Italian-made brew system worked right from the start.

“Some people think the bar looks longer. Which I think is hilarious. It’s the exact same bar,” Ellenberger said.

With the move to new quarters, “specialty one-offs are still kind of sparse for us,” Ellenberger said. Later this month, look for the peach vanilla porter as the darker-ale season approaches, and the return of Uncle Stepdad, the brewery’s imperial barrel aged ale, and its bourbon barrel version of that.

KriekFest Oct. 6 in HR

For its third year, Kriekfest moves to Hood River on Oct. 6.

Started in 2016 in Parkdale, the cherry beer festival will be at Waterfront Park and this year and promises 40 cherry libations from more than 25 sources and some hard-to-find beers or ones available in Oregon at Kriekfest only. For example:

The Oregon City Brewing Co. beer that medaled at the Great American Beer Fest. We have just one case (it’s in high demand, so it’ll go quickly.),

Two elixirs from Garden Path Fermentation in Washinton’s Skagit Valley: A mead and a barrel-aged wild ale with both cherries and tayberries. “It’s Garden Path’s debut in Oregon, so some folks are coming primarily to get their first taste from them,” according to organizer Brian Yaeger.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It’s 21-over to drink, but is open to all ages.

Admission is $40 and includes 20 drink tickets. Yeager announced this week that a second pricing tier has been added: $25 for five tickets.

If the event does not sell out in advance, gate admission will be $45 and will come with 18 tickets. All paid attendees will receive a stemmed glass.

Go to Merctickets.com/go/Kriekfest to purchase tickets in advance.

Yaeger said, “This event is a big undertaking mainly because krieks and all the barrel-aged sour cherry beers in the line-up take so much skill and time to produce. This makes them way more difficult to obtain individually, let alone all in one place. It sort of limits the audience for them but the devotion among kriek and wild ale lovers means they’ll go to extraordinary lengths just to get to taste them.

“Between the huge effort it took on Solera’s part to prepare for Kriekfest in Parkdale and the desire to make it easier to the audience to reach the location, moving it to the picture-perfect riverside park in Hood River is ideal,” he said. “The line-up this year, including even more rare imports from kriek’s native land of Belgium plus more one-offs brewed primarily for this fest.”