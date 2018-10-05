Boys water polo tests league’s best Tied for second in MHC at 5-1

Ahead of Tuesday’s matchup with Reynolds, the Hood River Valley boys water polo team was 5-0 in league play and trailed only the 6-0 Reynolds Raiders.

With both teams looking to secure a first place standing in the Mount Hood Conference and continue an undefeated start to conference play, only one school would be able to come out of Tuesday with a win.

And for the Eagles, the results on Tuesday wouldn’t end in their favor, as Reynolds beat HRV at home by a final score of 12-10.

But one thing is for certain, Reynolds is aware that Hood River is right on their tail as the Eagles gave the Raiders all they could handle in Tuesday’s matchup.

In what was a back-and-forth game, Reynolds was able to secure and then hold on to a late lead to help move the Raiders to 7-0 in league play.

Before the matchup with the Raiders, HRV had outscored league opponents 83-43, which was the best goals scored and goals allowed difference in the league.

For the Eagles, holding the highest-scoring offense in the league to 12 goals will be important to note when they travel to Reynolds for their second matchup of the season on Oct. 25, which will possibly end up being a matchup that will crown a league champion.

Reynolds has scored a league-high 111 goals this season while the Eagles have scored 93, which is the third-best in the MHC.

Along with the third ranked offense in the league, defensively, HRV has the second-best scored allowed numbers in the league with 55, behind only Parkrose with 52.

And the two defensive powerhouses would matchup in Parkrose on Thursday, Oct. 4 (results unavailable at press time) for the title of second place through the first four weeks of league play.