Call for Entries: Photography contest for new May Street School

The Hood River County School District invites photographers to enter mountain, waterfall and Gorge photos to be used as large interior murals in the new May Street building, now under construction and set for opening in September 2019.

Entry deadline is Oct. 25.

The design of the new school is centered on classrooms grouped around common shared spaces, called neighborhoods. There are six neighborhoods, one for each grade, plus the main office and specialized learning spaces. Each of these seven spaces has been named to reflect the geography and landscape surrounding Hood River, with traditional Native American place names.

The district is asking for community photographers, amateur and professional, to provide a photo to be used to represent each of the seven places. Winning photographers each receive $100.

The artistic expression is up to the photographer in how the beauty or sense of place is captured.

The photos will be placed as follows:

Level 1: Mountains

Kindergarten “Wy’east” — photo of Mt. Hood

First grade “Loowit” — photo of Mt. St. Helens

Second grade “Klickitat” — photo of Mt. Adams

Level 2: Waterfalls

Third grade — Oneonta Falls

Fourth grade — Celilo Falls

Fifth grade — Tamanawas Falls

Specialized learning spaces — Columbia River Gorge

The entries to the neighborhoods are to have a photographic image that reflects the neighborhood name, providing each grade with a sense of place and strong identity, according to principal Kelly Beard.

“These entries will be highly visible throughout the building and are a primary design element as well as a way-finding element for students and visitors,” Beard said. Photos will be fused onto rigid wall protection sheets, providing a long-term, durable art installation for the school. They will be reproduced as a monotone image — black and white with a blue tone overlay, to provide a consistent look throughout the building (see architectural image).

Images may or may not wrap a corner depending on best fit as determined by design team and panel manufacturer.

Requirements and suggestions:

Entry deadline is Oct. 25, 2018

No cell phone photos (for resolution and enlargement needs)

Files need to be saved as raw files or 300 DPI TIFF files at the size needed.

Tripod recommended to reduce blur

Landscape and portrait orientation will be considered. Photographers are encouraged to submit multiple orientations to ensure best fit on wall.

Submit photos at goo.gl/forms/7XSUUMxQC1FA62w03.

Photographers must provide full name, phone and email contacts (five photos/100mb total maximum).

One photograph for each of the seven areas will be selected by Hood River County School District Owner/Architect/Contractor Committee.

The winning photographers’ names will be placed next to each photo, and the photos will be published in the Hood River News.

By participating, contest entrants release HRCSD, Opsis Architecture, Kirby Nagelhout Construction or any of its partners, directors, or employees from any and all liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in the contest or any prize awarded.