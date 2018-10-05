Hood River News logo

Death notice for Oct. 6 edition: Genevieve Bettis

As of Friday, October 5, 2018

Genevieve Bettis

Genevieve Ree Bettis, age 68, a resident of Dufur, Ore., passed away Sept. 28,2018, at a local hospital. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

﻿

More like this story

News and information from our partners

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)