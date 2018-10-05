Election 2018

Beginning Oct. 11 through Oct. 25, informal individual coffee/happy hour gatherings with candidates running for Mayor and City Councilor will be hosted at Kickstand Coffee & Kitchen.

The after-work gatherings are open to all candidates running for city office, and all have currently been scheduled to attend.

Voters are encouraged to come chat informally with each candidate to learn more about their proposed platforms in a relaxed setting.



Candidates for three open City Council seats are scheduled for the following dates from 5-7 p.m.:

Erick Haynie (Oct. 11);

Peter Cornelison (Oct. 15);

Jessica Metta (Oct. 16);

Joe Sheahan (Oct. 17);

Tim Counihan (Oct. 18);

Jim Klaas (Oct. 22);

Brian Towey (Oct. 23).

The Mayoral candidates are scheduled for the following dates from 5 to 7 p.m.: Paul Blackburn (Oct. 24); and Susan Johnson (Oct. 25).



Kickstand Coffee & Kitchen is located at 1235 State St.. The coffees are nonpartisan and have been organized by the Citizens for Responsible Development.



Hood River Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a candidate forum for Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. in the Hood River Hotel banquet space, 102 Oak St.,

The forum will give Hood River County voters an opportunity to hear candidates discuss his election’s issues. It is free and open to the public and starts at 5:30 p.m.

Chamber of Commerce will provide details on which candidates are scheduled to attend in an announcement to come.