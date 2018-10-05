Field Revealed HRV: Henderson, Hall of Fame and Homecoming — oh my!

The wait has finally come to an end.

Over the past five months, construction crews have been at work on the Henderson Stadium project at the Hood River Valley High School, which includes improvements to the stadium such as a brand-new turf field and track.

The grand opening of this five-month project occurred on Friday, Oct. 5 at 6:45 p.m.

At the showcase of the new facility there was a ribbon cutting, which marked the official introduction to the community of the Eagles’ new stadium, and there was also a ceremony held by the school to honor members associated with the creation and support of the project.

After the long awaited 15-minute reveal of the stadium and its surrounding new parts, the new turf field would be quickly put to use.

At 7 p.m. the Hood River Valley football team played its first of three remaining games on the 2018-19 regular season schedule against the visiting Rex Putnam Kingsmen.

Not only did this game mark the grand opening of the Henderson Stadium project, but it also was the Hall of Fame football game, which kicks-off the high school’s hall of fame weekend.

The “Hat Ceremony” for the HRVHS Hall of Fame inductees occurred during halftime, with the weekend of events coming to a close on Saturday, Oct. 6 with the awards banquet at Divot’s Indian Creek Golf course and restaurant beginning at 5:30 p.m. Reservations are required to attend the banquet.

But the excitement surrounding HRVHS won’t end on Saturday; it will only amplify on Sunday with the beginning of Homecoming week for HRV.

Students and staff at HRVHS open homecoming week with hall decorating on Sunday, Oct. 7.

The following day, the judging of the best hall amongst classes and staff will take place, along with the pie eating contest in the courtyard at lunch time. These two events highlight Monday, Oct. 8 homecoming events.

Dress-up theme for Monday: Hawaiian or sports.

Preparation for air guitar and a dance-off in the gym at lunch begins the activities on Tuesday, Oct. 9. Tuesday’s list of things to do comes to an end with the girls and boys water polo facing off against league opponent David Douglas at the Hood River Aquatic Center at 5:30 p.m.

Dress-up theme for Tuesday: Twin or tie-dye.

The screenings for air guitar continue on Wednesday, Oct. 10, and then the new “Bon-gone” event will close out Wednesday.

The “Bon-gone,” will be from 6:30-9 p.m. and it’ll be similar to the bonfires of the past, but without the actual bonfire.

Dress-up theme for Wednesday, Oct. 10: Pajama or polka dot.

After two days of screening, students, separated by class, and staff members will perform their air guitar skits on Thursday, Oct. 11.

Then a couple of home sporting events finish the day off, with the boys soccer and volleyball programs in action.

HRV boys soccer plays Ridgeview at 6:30 p.m. on the new turf field at Henderson Stadium.

A few hundred steps away from the boys soccer game, HRV volleyball welcomes Redmond to Vannet Court at 6:30 p.m.

Dress-up theme for Thursday, Oct. 11: Decades or hero/villain.

The start to Friday, Oct. 12 will get students into school spirit with a pep assembly.

The pep assembly will later be followed by apple bobbing in the courtyard during lunch.

Before the Friday night homecoming football game, a tailgate party from 5-6:30 p.m. will take place in the south parking lot at the high school.

After the tailgate party, HRV football will kick-off its seventh of eight contests on the season as they face off against Forest Grove at Henderson Stadium at 7 p.m. During halftime, homecoming court coronation will take place.

The 2018-19 Homecoming Court: Nash Levy and Emily Curtis; Michael Hasegawa and Emma Berens; Stephen Bustamante and Katie Perkins; Zane Yinger and Jovana De La Torre.

Dress-up theme for Friday, Oct. 12: Blue and gold.