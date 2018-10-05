Girls water polo moves to second in MHC Winners of three straight league games

The Hood River Valley girls water polo team has won three straight games following their 12-4 loss to Barlow Sept. 20, a match that snapped a 25-game winning streak for the Eagles.

HRV’s most recent victory came at home against Reynolds on Oct. 2.

This was a matchup that would determine second place in the Mount Hood Conference standings, as the Eagles were ranked third at 4-1 and the Raiders were ahead in second place at 5-1.

In the battle for second, HRV came away with a 13-9 victory over Reynolds to move to second place in league with a 5-1 record, while dropping the Raiders down to third place with a 5-2 record.

Against the Raiders, Jamie Robinson once again lead the Eagles on the offensive end for the girls as she tallied a team high in both goals (four) and assists (five). Robinson ended the match shooting 4-5 from the field.

Not only did Robinson lead the way offensively, but she also made her presence felt on the defensive as she tallied in a team-high four steals.

Behind the senior star in scoring was sophomore Madaket Greenleaf and Alea McCarty.

Greenleaf and McCarty both ended with three goals each versus Reynolds, while McCarty also added two assists.

Faith Ocheskey, a junior, and sophomore Olivia Sumerfield ended the scoring for HRV against Reynolds.

Ocheskey had two goals and Sumerfield ended with one on the night.

As a team, HRV shot 13-19 at goal against Reynolds for an impressive shooting percentage of 68.4.

In the goal for HRV was sophomore Grace Reagan. Reagan saved five of the 14 balls she saw from the Barlow attack.

The game prior to the matchup with Reynolds featured an away game versus Sandy for the Eagles on Sept. 27.

In Sandy, HRV had no problem handling the Pioneers, winning by a final score of 14-5.

Leaders in goals versus Sandy: Greenleaf (4), Robinson (3), Sumerfield (3), Ocheskey (2), Reagan (1) and McCarty (1).

Leaders in assists versus Sandy: Ocheskey (3), Sarah Arpag (2), Robinson (1), Greenleaf (1) and Sumerfield (1).

Leaders in steals versus Sandy: Ocheskey (6), Robinson (4), Greenlead (2), Reagan (1) and Arpag (1).

Against the Pioneers, junior Jenni Ruggles started in the goal and she ended the night with 10 saves on 15 Sandy shot attempts.

The next game for the girls was a road game versus Parkrose on Thursday, Oct. 4 (results unavailable at press time).

The girls will be at home, during the week of Homecoming next week, with a matchup versus the David Douglas Scotts on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at the Hood River Aquatic Center at 5:30 p.m.