POLICE LOG, Sept. 24 to 30

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Sept. 28 — Heritage Loop — A Hood River resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of domestic assault IV.

Sept. 29 — Hope Avenue — Juvenile female arrested for domestic assault after she bit her father’s forearm, causing visible injuries. She was lodged at NORCOR juvenile.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Sept. 29 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — Officer issued citations to a juvenile female and an adult male for minor in possession of marijuana after someone witnessed them smoking out of a bong in a local gas station parking lot.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Sept. 25 — Cascade Avenue, 2100 block — Officer responded to a report of a male refusing to leave a restaurant establishment. The male was later arrested for disorderly conduct II and trespass II. He was booked and lodged at NORCOR for those charges, as well as theft III on a Hood River County Sheriff’s Office case from a few minutes before.

Sept. 27 — Cascade Avenue, 3300 block — Female arrested for disorderly conduct, criminal mischief III and minor in possession of alcohol after she was called in for fighting at a local trailer park. She was arrested and lodged at NORCOR, where she registered a BAC of .17 percent.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Sept. 25 — Hood River — A Hood River resident was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. A break test showed a BAC of more than twice the legal limit.

Sept. 26 — Hood River — Officer pulled over a vehicle for traffic violations. The driver exhibited signs of impairment. The driver consented to field sobriety tests, which he failed. The driver was cited ad released to is friend after submitting to a breath test.

Sept. 29 — Cascade Avenue, 2900 block — A Vancouver, Wash., resident was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sept. 29 — Cascade Avenue, 3600 block — Traffic stop conducted on a vehicle for a violation. The female driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and resisting arrest.

Sept. 30 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sept. 30 — Hood River — A Hood River resident was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Sept. 24 — Renee Place, 600 block — Hood River resident reported being the victim of a telephonic fraud.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Sept. 29 — Hood River — Hit and run reported to have occurred Sept. 27.

Sept. 29 — Hood River — Vehicle stopped for expired tags. The driver was cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured and alteration to plates. The passenger was cited for open container. The vehicle was towed.

Sept. 30 — Ninth Street, 1500 block — Hit and run reported regarding a vehicle that was struck by an unknown vehicle, causing damage.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Sept. 26 — Hood River — A male was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, theft II and a parole violation detainer out of Umatilla County.

Sept. 28 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Stolen vehicle reported.

Sept. 28 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer responded to a theft complaint. The loss prevention officer had two subjects run from him after taking male enhancement supplements without paying for them.

Sept. 30 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Male cited and released for theft III.

Other:

Sept. 26 — Hood River — Abandoned bike was turned over to the police department for safekeeping.

Sept. 26 — Third Street — A child went missing for a couple of hours.

Sept. 27 — Rocky Road — Runaway juvenile located and returned to their parents.

Sept. 29 — Montello Avenue — Runaway juvenile reported.