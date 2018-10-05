Sheriff Log, Sept. 24 to Oct. 1

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Sept. 27 — Indian Creek Road — Assault reported. A juvenile was cited.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Sept. 28 — Alpine Drive, 5200 block — Juvenile cited for minor in possession of alcohol, no operator’s license and reckless driving.
Oct. 1 — Summit Drive — Single vehicle, non-injury traffic crash reported.
Oct. 1 — Highway 281 near Wheeler Road — non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Sept. 27 — Belmont Avenue, 1700 block — Male arrested for outstanding warrants.
Oct. 1 — Barrett Drive — Restraining order violation reported. The subject was located and arrested.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Sept. 25 — Highway 35, 2300 block — Theft reported. The suspect was later located and lodged at NORCOR.
Sex offenses:
Sept. 28 — Hood River — Deputies took a report of sexual assault from a minor.
Other:
Sept. 24 — Tucker Road, 1800 block — Deputy investigated the natural, unattended death of a male.
Sept. 24 — S.W. Wasco Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Deputy investigated the unattended death of a male.
Sept. 25 — Thomsen Road, 3300 block — Deputy responded to a report of an unattended death.
Sept. 25 — Wells Drive, 2400 block — Deputy assisted with a domestic complaint.
Sept. 28 — Indian Creek Road — Juvenile cited and released for unlawful dissemination of an intimate image (porn/obscene material).
Sept. 29 — Government Island, Cascade Locks — Found property recovered.
Oct. 1 — Hood River — Deputy assisted the Hood River Police Department with a subject in custody at the hospital emergency room.
Oct. 1 — Parkdale — A search and rescue mission was conducted for a lost hiker on Indian Mountain.
