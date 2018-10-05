United Way ‘Monte Carlo’ spins up big return

The United Way of the Columbia Gorge held its annual fundraising kickoff, “Monte Carlo Night,” on Sept. 29 with guests sporting tuxedos and evening attire.

It was “a grand evening” with a silent auction, dinner and live auction, and a casino themed after-party with local band Rezurectors, said a press release.

Board member Gordy Sato said, “The energies in the room for all that United Way contributes to our community was mind blowing!”

This is the major fundraising event and kickoff for the United Way of the Columbia Gorge (UWCG) Campaign and, with a challenge gift of $30,000, this year’s gala raised approximately $160,000, said a press release.

“All of our volunteers did an amazing job, and it was a great start to this year’s campaign. We are so very grateful to all our donors, sponsors, and supporters, but we know we still have a lot of work to do.

“So we encourage everyone in our community, to the best of their ability, ‘Give. Advocate. Volunteer,’” said United Way Executive Director Jarrod Holmes.



To learn more or contribute to your United Way, contact unitedway@gorge.net or phone 541-386-6100.