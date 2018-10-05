Volleyball hands Ridgeview its first league loss Eagles extend winning streak to six

Over the past couple of years, the Hood River Valley volleyball team has had its struggles against the Ridgeview Ravens, and on Thursday night, they’d have those same struggles early on.

But despite being down two games to one heading into the fourth set, and then down 23-18 in the fourth, HRV came back to win both the fourth and final fifth set for a 3-2 victory over the Ravens on Oct. 4.

HRV handed the Ravens their first league loss of the season.

The victory for HRV extends the Eagles’ winning streak to six, while also snapping a three-game losing streak to Ridgeview.

Down two games to one and losing in the fourth set 23-18, the Eagles seemed well on their way to another loss to the Ravens.

However, HRV would outscore the Ravens 7-0 in the fourth set to force a fifth and final set.

With momentum on the Eagles’ side heading into the final set, HRV rolled into the fifth set to a 15-6 win.

Senior outside hitter and specialist Bailey Frazier finished out the fifth from the service line and led the team with four aces on the night.

Offensively, senior outside hitter Katie Kennedy led the charge with 31 kills and fellow senior outside hitter Emily Curtis was close behind with 20 kills.

Chloe Kurahara was the Eagles’ leading setter on the night with 36 assists.

Kennedy also led the defense for HRV with 21 digs, and Curtis led the team with 12 “perfect passes,” said Hood River Valley head coach Scott Walker, and no errors.

The Eagles rank third overall in the Intermountain Conference standings with a 4-2 record, behind only Ridgeview (5-1) and Crook County (5-1). Only four games remain in IMC play.

HRV is currently 12-3 on the season and rank seventh in the state. Ridgeview ranks fifth and Crook County ranks fourth.

The next competition for the Eagles will be the Clearwater Tournament in Bend on Saturday, Oct. 6.