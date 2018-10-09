Boys come away with close victory in Parkrose Grab sole possession of second place in conference

After beginning league play 5-0, the Hood River Valley boys water polo team lost Oct. 2 in what was a battle for first place in the Mount Hood Conference between two undefeated teams: HRV and Reynolds.

The 12-10 loss to Reynolds dropped HRV down to 5-1 in league play and moved Reynolds up to 7-0.

Not only did the loss move HRV down to second-place in the MHC, but it also set up another battle for rankings in conference standings as the Eagles would travel to Parkrose on Oct. 4 to face-off against the Broncos, who were also 5-1 in league play.

The winner of last Thursday’s matchup between HRV and Parkrose would take over as the number two team in the conference.



Once again, the Eagles would play in another match that was decided by two points, but on Oct. 4, HRV ended up on the winning end of the close game as the Eagles beat the Broncos by a final score of 10-8.

Nearly scoring half of the Eagles goals versus Parkrose was senior Chad Klaas.

Klaas led the Eagles offensively against Parkrose, scoring a team-high four goals and tallying two assists.



Not only did Klaas lead the Eagles on the offensive end of the pool, but he also was the leader in the back end of the pool with a team-high six steals on the night.

The second leading scorer versus Parkrose was Connor McElwee with three goals and one assist.

Other scorers for HRV versus Parkrose: Pen Paphanchi (2) and Corbett Blackman (1).

Mario Vila was behind Klaas in steals, ending with four on the night, while McElwee followed Vila in the defensive category with two steals.

The boys currently rank second place in the Mount Hood Conference at 6-1 and are first in the Metro 5A at 3-0.

HRV also ranks second in 5A state standings behind only Reynolds as they continue to remain undefeated at 8-0 on the season.

Next up, the Eagles were at home against David Douglas on Tuesday, Oct. 9 (results unavailable at press time).