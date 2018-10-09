Entertainment Update for Oct. 10 Edition

Metal show at Underground

Where Lovers Rot kicks off four bands in a metal show at Underground Music Station, 512 Industrial Way in Hood River at 8 p.m. on Oct. 12. Cover charge is $5. Treasonist, Ancient Burial, and Bazooka Sharks round out the bill.

Willy & Nelson at Zim’s

Coming up at Zim’s:

Friday, Oct. 12: The Willy & Nelson Band, 7-10 p.m.

No music on Saturday due to Pac12 football.

Tuesday, Oct. 16: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare & Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.

Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Mamma Mia Auditions Oct. 24, 25, 27

Auditions for the CGOA production of Mamma Mia are Oct. 24 and Oct. 25 (6:30 p.m.), and Oct. 27 (10 a.m.) at the Hood River Valley High School Choir Room. Roles for more than 20 singers and actors age 18-60 are needed. Prepare a pop/Broadway show tune and bring a piano accompanist and/or track. No a capella.

Mamma Mia is one of the most popular Broadway musicals and is based on the music of ABBA, said a press release. The production opens on March 8.

For more information, contact Mark Steighner at info@gorgeorchestra.org.

Tracy Klas at Eagles Oct. 20

There’s music and dancing Saturday night at The Dalles Eagles Lodge with Tracy Klas and Band on Oct. 20. Klas has received multiple songwriting and performance awards, and has been seen at many local venues.

Music starts at 7 p.m. Come join the fun, be a guest and dance on the biggest dance floor in the Gorge. Cover: $3 members, $4 for guests.

The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.

Tango at Maryhill Oct. 27

It’s a festive evening of Tango dancing, with the Columbia Gorge as a backdrop, to engage your senses and transform your spirit. Take a lesson at 6 p.m. (beginning, novice and experienced dancers), then dance until 9 p.m.

Come with a partner or solo. Light refreshments included. Saturday, Oct. 27, 6-9 p.m. $7 members / $10 non-members. To register call 509-773-3733 ext. 25.

Maryhill Museum of Art, 35 Maryhill Museum Drive, Goldendale, Wash.; 509-773-3733.

Broadway Spectacular Oct. 19, 21

Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s Choir and Sinfonietta presents music from Hamilton, Carol King, and West Side Story for the Broadway Spectacular, coming to Wy’east Performing Arts Center on Friday, Oct. 19 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, Oct. 21 (2 p.m.). Tickets are $20 (adults), $15 (CGOA members), $5 (youth) and free for kids under 10. Join the fun and come dressed as your favorite Broadway character.

Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy’east Road, Hood River; 541-354-1548.

‘Sense of Place’ returns Oct. 10

The Sense of Place lecture series returns Wednesday, Oct. 10, at Columbia Center for the Arts. Did you know that from Pendleton to The Dalles, some of the very trails the pioneers used were actually channels of ice age floods?

Join author Rick Thompson for a look at the “Ice Age Oregon Trail,” an exploration of how the Oregon Trail migration was made possible by flood geology. Thompson will take you on a visual journey of the flood channels through canyons, waterways and along the giant gravel bars the pioneers saw. Doors open 6:30 p.m. $10 suggested donation.

Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-8877.

Country Dance returns Oct. 13

The Second Saturday Country Dance returns to Rockford Grange on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 7-9 p.m. The caller will be Sue Baker from Hood River, and the band will be the Little Match Girls (hammer dulcimer, bouzouki and penny whistle) from the central Oregon coast. Dance lessons will begin at 7 p.m. All ages welcome, no partner required. Family-friendly. Cost is $6 for members, $7 for non-members, $1 for youth 16 and under. Please bring treats for break time.

Call Keith Harding at 541-352-7550 or Tom Hons at 541-386-5771 for information.

County Line at Buffalo

On Thursday, Oct. 11, County Line returns to the White Buffalo. Music starts at 6 p.m.

“Matt Mesa, Kerry Williams and Jeremy Hadden perform original roots-rock Americana garnished with fine picking and vocal harmonies.”

White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

Michael Kaeshammer Trio in TD Oct. 9

The Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association will kick off the 2018-19 concert season with the Michael Kaeshammer Trio at The Dalles High School on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. Kaeshammer is a Canadian jazz and boogie-woogie pianist, vocalist, composer, arranger and producer with an international following. Critics say, “He’s a piano virtuoso with a technical mastery of many different styles, an eloquent singer/songwriter, and a charming and engaging performer.” The band features Stefan Dahm on the drums and Thomas Koch on the electric guitar and stand up bass. Kaeshammer‘s critically acclaimed album “No Filter,” is currently nominated for a Juno Award for Vocal Jazz Album of the Year. The Dalles High School Auditorium, tickets are on sale at Klindt’s Booksellers, Lines of Designs, The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce, and online at mccca.info.

Mail a Postcard Day Oct. 13

Visit any branch of the Hood River County Library District on Saturday, Oct. 13, during open hours to send someone a postcard. Stamped and ready to send, postcards will be available all day. Pie available at the Hood River library in the afternoon. This program is open to all ages.

Henry Schifter at Hood Crest

Guitarist and singer Henry Schifter returns to Hood Crest Winery on Sundays, from 3-5 p.m.

Hood Crest Winery, 1900 Orchard Road, Hood River; 541-716-0140.