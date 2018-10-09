Girls water polo shuts-out Broncos First shutout this season for the Eagles

Last week’s competition for the Hood River Valley girls water polo team featured a battle for second place in the Mount Hood Conference and a shutout victory on the road.

The Eagles opened the week with a 13-9 victory over Reynolds, moving HRV to second place in the IMC at 5-1 on the season and dropping Reynolds to third in the conference at 5-2 in the league.

The victory against Reynolds also extended the Eagles’ winning streak to three.

After securing second place in the conference, HRV looked to make it four-straight against conference opponents on Thursday, Oct. 4 while on the road in Parkrose.

This was a matchup between the second and seventh ranked teams in the MHC.

With both momentum and talent on the Eagles’ side, HRV had no problems Thursday night, beating Parkrose by a final score of 16-0.

The 16-0 victory is the first shutout of the season for HRV, and the first since last year’s 15-0 victory over Cottage Grove in the opening round of the State Playoffs.

Defensively, the girls ended with 13 steals as a team and HRV goalies combined for 10 saves.

Grace Reagan, a sophomore for HRV, led the way in steals with a game-high three against the Broncos.

A couple of other underclassmen also helped lead the Eagles on the defensive end of the pool as sophomore Neilly Kendall and freshman Sarah Arpag each had two steals.

Six other HRV athletes tallied in at least one steal against Parkrose: Madaket Greenleaf, Kathryn Guadagnuolo, Jenni Ruggles, Alea McCarty, Jessica Galvez and Peri O’Connell.

In the goal to start the matchup was Ruggles, as she finished with a team-high six saves.

HRV junior Faith Ocheskey also received some time in the goal and finished with four saves against Parkrose.

Offensively, HRV had four different athletes score multiple goals.

Of the four who scored multiple goals against Parkrose, three were able to end with three goals apiece.

Olivia Sumerfield, Greenleaf and Ocheskey led the team with three goals each.

Arpag was the other Eagle with a multiple goal game, ending with two.

Five other Eagles scored in last Thursday’s matchup: Reagan (1), Kendall (1), Ruggles (1), McCarty (1) and O’Connell (1).

As a team, HRV shot 16-26 against the Broncos.

Assist leaders versus Parkrose: Ocheskey (3), Sumerfield (2), McCarty (2), Greenleaf (1), Arpag (1), Kendall (1) and Ruggles (1).

HRV’s next game was a home matchup against the David Douglas Scotts on Tuesday, Oct. 9 (results unavailable at press time).

