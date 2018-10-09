Horizon soccer on three-game winning streak Ranked third in conference play

The month of September closed out with a 5-0 victory for Horizon soccer over Willamette Valley Christian, and that end of the month momentum has translated into the school’s early October schedule.

Last week, the Hawks opened October with a road matchup against C.S. Lewis Academy on Oct. 3.

This was a matchup between the 4-2-2 Hawks and 1-4-2 Watchmen.

Nearly 40 spots in the 3A/2A/1A state standings separate the two schools, with Horizon at 15 and C.S. Lewis Academy at 52, and Horizon showed the dominance they were expecting in last week’s matchup.

The Hawks beat the Watchmen by a final score of 8-0 on Oct. 3

The victory for Horizon moved the Hawks to 5-2-2 overall and 5-1-2 in league play.

Just hours after beating the Watchmen in Newberg, Horizon was back on the road on Oct. 4, traveling to Salem to face the Oregon School for the Deaf.

The Panthers headed into this matchup 1-7 on the season and were on a four-game losing streak.

Once again, the Hawks proved to be the better team as they went on the road and beat the Panthers by a final score of 11-0.

The 11-0 victory for Horizon is the largest margin of victory for the boys and girls this season.

Not only was it the largest margin of victory for the Hawks this season, but it also extended Horizon’s winning streak to three.

Over the course of the Hawks three-game winning streak, they’ve outscored opponents 24-0.

The Hawks have scored 45 goals this season, which is the second most in the 3A/2A/1A Special District 7 conference, behind only Crosshill Christian.

Horizon’s final game of the regular season is on the road at North Clackamas Christian on Thursday, Oct. 11.

North Clackamas Christian currently sits one spot behind the Hawks in fourth place at 6-2-2 overall and 6-1-1 in league play, while Horizon is 6-2-2 overall and 6-1-2 in league play.