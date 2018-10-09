Ixtapa is on the move — across Cascade Avenue

Ixtapa is moving.

But don’t worry — it isn’t going anywhere but across the street.

Over the past few months, the “Ixtapa Family Mexican Restaurant” has been in the process of moving its business location, with plans to be fully moved to the new restaurant by late next year.

Currently, Ixtapa is located on 2920 Cascade Ave. in Hood River, but come sometime next year, the restaurant will move to its new location of 2929 Cascade Ave., which is right across the street from the current restaurant.

This won’t be the first time that Juan Barajas, the owner of Ixtapa, and his business have changed locations within the same community.

Back in 2000, Barajas opened his first Ixtapa restaurant in The Dalles, but years later, due to the growth of the business, he made the decision to move the restaurant to its current location at 810 Cherry Heights Road in The Dalles.

In Hood River, even though the location is right across the street from its current location, there will be one noticeable difference at the new restaurant: A larger property.

“It’s going to be a lot bigger than where we are at now and that’s going to be great for us because I want to invite more people into our restaurant to spend a meal with us,” said Barajas. “The new location will also help attract more people as they pass by on Cascade because of it being located right next to the main road, compared to where the business is at now, where it’s kind of hidden.”

With the vision of a growing market of customers, Barajas is focusing much of his attention on the parking lot at the new establishment.

One of the biggest problems at their current location for both customers and staff has been the lack of parking spots and difficulties of getting in and out of the lot.

“Another difference between the new property and the one we are currently at is that I have bought the lot across the street, so I am the property owner over there,” said Barajas. “We’ve had a lot of problems with the parking here and sometimes, there’s no parking at all where we are currently at, so moving to the new location will also be helpful in that way.”

Along with the significant changes in property size, Barajas noted that expanded staff will be among the changes at the new restaurant, up from the current 18 to at least 25 people. Ixtapa’s will also increase the alcohol section at a bar.

It would seem fitting that the next plan at the new restaurant would be a change in the menu, but Ixtapa’s current menu of spicy, vegetarian or gluten free dishes is here to stay.

Ixtapa’s current hours will also remain the same when the business moves over to the new location.

“We believe it’s going to go pretty well at the new establishment because customers have been excited for the change in place and we want to keep them happy,” said Barajas. “People have come in recently and have been really excited for the change. Almost every day, someone comes in asking us, ‘When are you guys moving?’ or ‘When’s it going to be all ready?’ So I think people are really excited about it. This change will give myself and family an opportunity to do more things with the business.”

Until the new restaurant opens next year, Ixtapa will continue to be in business at the 2920 Cascade Ave. location.

“The whole family is really excited for the move and we can’t wait,” said Barajas. “We want to thank the community for helping us make our dreams become real.”