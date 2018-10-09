Mother, daughter pair have homecoming court in common

Mother and daughter duo Stephanie and Katie Perkins — Hood River Valley High School classes of 1990 and 2018, respectively — both have something in common: Homecoming court.

Although, as Stephanie said, the way they found out has changed in the intervening years.

“I wasn’t woken up with pots and pans in the middle of the night,” she said. “I’m really happy that tradition started later.”

“The funny thing is, I didn’t even know my mom was on court until I made it on court myself,” said Katie. “My nomination caught me off guard, but it holds more of a meaning now that I know my mom was also nominated at the same school. I think it says something about her character as well as the one she’s instilled in me, and I’m grateful to take after her in that way.”

Stephanie said that she and Katie took different paths in high school — Katie participates in cross country and track and takes Spanish, whereas Stephanie played basketball, rode horses and took French.

“It was fun to share a common experience,” said Stephanie.