Residents Committee hosts annual ‘H for Harvest’ fundraiser and action

A trip to Italy and a night’s stay for 24 people at Silcox Hut on Mount Hood will be offered as part of a live auction at the fourth annual “H is for Harvest” auction benefiting Hood River Valley Residents Committee on Saturday, Oct. 13 with Steve Talbot of Talbot Benefit Auctions.

The event will go from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Ruins, formerly Springhouse Cellars.



The audience will be the first to hear the Residents Committee’s new name. According to a press release, after two years in the works, the committee found it was time to reduce the 11-syllable name down to three as a way of representing the group’s mission of stewardship and vision of the Hood River region.



Tickets are $25 for adults and children are free. Tickets available at Waucoma Bookstore, at the door or from any board member. For more details call 541-490-5443 or go to info@hrvrc.org.



The local band OBO will provide swinging blues and complimentary appetizers and desserts will be provided from the Huck Truck along with other food for purchase.

The evening was made possible by Timberline Lodge, CRAG Law Center, USA Pears, Cardinal Glass IG, Ray Sato Orchards, McCarthy Family Farms, Hood River Organics, Mystic Mud Studio, Mike’s Ice Cream, The Ruddy Duck, Redtail Holdings, Judie Hanel, Mary Ellen Berilotti and Cecelia and Scott Goodnight.

