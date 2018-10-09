Two weekends of celebrations planned

The Hood River Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual Harvest Fest celebration, located at the Event Site, takes place this weekend, Oct. 12-14 — a week earlier than its traditional third weekend in October.

“We’ve talked with orchardists and found that the weather is having an effect on how early the fruit is ripening, and determined that harvest is coming earlier than in the past,” said Chamber President Mike Glover. “So in order to be sure that there is fruit still available, we are moving the date up. We also feel like the weather is more likely to be better on the second weekend (of the month).”

Event hours are Friday from 1-6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Special events include a pie eating contest Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m., a giant pumpkin carving booth all day Friday and Saturday, and rock walls, bouncy houses (weather permitting), face painting, pumpkin painting (while supplies last) and live music, said Chamber Vice President Ashley Huckaby May.

More than 120 farmers, artisan food producers, wineries, cideries and artists will be onsite, said a Chamber of Commerce press release. Admission is $6 for adults and free for kids under 12. Seniors are $3 on Friday and $5 Saturday and Sunday.

Pets are not allowed. For more information, visit Hoodriver.org/harvest-fest.

The next weekend, Oct. 20-21, the annual Gorge Fruit and Craft Fair will be held at the Hood River County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free. The event highlights the people and products of the four counties of the central Columbia River Gorge.

Gourmet food products, fresh Hood River County fruit, baked goods, wine, jewelry, arts and crafts, custom furniture and more will be available. In addition, the Odell Garden Club will hold their annual autumn flower show and sale and the Hood River Art Club will host a gallery show and sale. The Special Olympics and FFA will also hold their annual fundraisers — baked goods and barbecue, respectively.

Also at the fairgrounds this weekend will be a ranch sorting competition — clinic at 9 a.m., competition at 1 p.m. — in the arena, and the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) will hold a medieval demonstration event in conjunction with the Fruit and Craft Fair.

For more information, visit hoodriverfair.org.