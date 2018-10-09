Volleyball winning streak snapped in title match

Before this past weekend’s competition for the Hood River Volleyball team, the Eagles had not only knocked off the top-ranked, but the only remaining undefeated team in the Intermountain Conference: The Ridgeview Ravens.



HRV beat Ridgeview in a game that went into the fifth and final set, which HRV won 15-6 to take the 3-2 victory.

That victory over Ridgeview put them only one game back in the league standings, behind Ridgeview and Crook County.

After a crucial victory at home for the Eagles, HRV traveled to Summit on Saturday, Oct. 6 for the Clearwater Classic.

The tournament was a three-game, non-league bracket for the girls, in which they competed in the bronze bracket of the tournament.

HRV opened the tournament against the Ashland Grizzlies, the 22nd ranked team in 5A state standings.

In the first set, the Eagles dominated the Grizzlies winning by a final score of 25-12.

The second set, however, would take a total of 50 points between the two teams to decide a winner, and in the end, HRV escaped with a 26-24 victory over Ashland.

HRV advanced to the second round of the tournament, where they matched up with the 6A South Salem Saxons.

In the semi-final match of the bronze bracket, HRV opened with a 25-21 first set victory and then finished off the Saxons 25-17 in the second set to advance to the championship match.

The championship match in the bronze bracket would be a battle between the seventh ranked Eagles and the first ranked West Albany Bulldogs in 5A state standings.

HRV lost its first set of the day in the opening set versus the Bulldogs by a final score of 25-21, but HRV would return the favor in the second set beating the Bulldogs by a final of 25-20.

Evenly matched in the first two sets, HRV and West Albany showed in the third and final set just how competitive these two school are.

The Eagles and Bulldogs went back-and-forth in the final set and would go beyond the 15-point victory in set three.

West Albany would eventually pull away from HRV in a close one, and in the championship match, the Eagles fell to the Bulldogs 2-1 after losing the third set by a final score of 19-17.

The loss for HRV snapped an eight-game winning streak that dated back to Sept. 20.

Katie Kennedy and Emily Curtis led the charge offensively with 18 and 11 kills, respectively, in the championship match. Kennedy also led the HRV defense with 14 digs.

Chloe Kurahara was the Eagles’ leading passer, finishing the match with 24 assists.

Next up for the Eagles was a matchup on the road against the number four ranked Crook County Cowboys on Tuesday, Oct. 9 (results unavailable at press time).

The last time these two schools met was on Sept. 18 and HRV lost at home by a final of 3-2.

The next home game for the Eagles is on Thursday, Oct. 11 as they welcome the Redmond Panthers.

Game time against the Panthers is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Vannet Court.