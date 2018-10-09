Voters can lend an ear to candidate forums next week Rep. Walden will not attend events in HR and The Dalles

Two election forums are planned next week in Hood River and The Dalles, and meet-the candidate coffee talks start Oct. 11 for City of Hood River positions on the Nov. 6 General Election ballot:

Gorge Ecumenical Ministries (GEM), an interfaith organization comprised of area faith communities and churches, invites community members to attend a candidate forum on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m.



Participants will have an opportunity to submit questions for the candidates.



Candidates for U.S. Congress, State Senate and State Representative were invited.

The groups Indivisible Columbia Gorge and Protect Oregon’s Progress host a town hall with Jamie McLeod-Skinner, Candidate for U.S. Congress, Oregon Dist. 2, at The Dalles Middle School, 1100 East 12th St., Oct. 17, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Doors open 6:15 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Greg Walden (R-Dist. 2) has declined to attend either forum.

”Rep. Walden is bringing the Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee to Klamath Falls to meet with the troops at Kingsley Air Base, which is why he cannot attend the events on the 16th and 17th,” according to Justin Discigil, Walden’s communications director.

These candidates have confirmed they will atttend on Oct. 16:

Jamie McLeod-Skinner, Terre Bonne Democrat, running for U.S. House Dist. 2

Chrissy Reitz, Hood River Democrat, running for State Senate Dist. 26

Sen. Chuck Thomsen, Hood River Republican, running for re-election to Dist. 26

State Rep. Jeff Helfrich, appointed in November 2017 to Oregon House Dist. 52. He is a Hood River Republican.

Anna Williams, a Hood River challenging Helfrich for Dist. 52.



The event will take place at Riverside Community Church, located at Fourth and State streets in Hood River. Spanish language interpretation will be provided.



Beginning Oct. 11 through Oct. 25, informal individual coffee/happy hour gatherings with candidates running for mayor and city councilor will be hosted at Kickstand Coffee & Kitchen.

The after-work gatherings are open to all candidates running for city office, and all have currently been scheduled to attend.

Voters are encouraged to come chat informally with each candidate to learn more about their proposed platforms in a relaxed setting.



Candidates for three open city council seats are scheduled for the following dates from 5-7 p.m.:

Erick Haynie (Oct. 11)

Peter Cornelison (Oct. 15)

Jessica Metta (Oct. 16)

Joe Sheahan (Oct. 17)

Tim Counihan (Oct. 18)

Jim Klaas (Oct. 22)

Brian Towey (Oct. 23)

The mayoral candidates are scheduled for the following dates from 5 to 7 p.m.: Paul Blackburn (Oct. 24); and Susan Johnson (Oct. 25).



Kickstand Coffee & Kitchen is located at 1235 State St. The gatherings are nonpartisan and have been organized by the Citizens for Responsible Development.



Hood River Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a candidate forum for Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. in the Hood River Hotel banquet space, 102 Oak St.

The forum will give Hood River County voters an opportunity to hear candidates discuss election issues. It is free and open to the public and starts at 5:30 p.m.

Chamber of Commerce will provide details on which candidates are scheduled to attend in an announcement to come.

BALLOT TIME

Ballots to out-of-country voters and absentees have been issued by Hood River County Elections Department.

The bulk of ballots will be mailed on Oct. 17 to registered voters in the county.

Voter registration deadline is Oct. 16 for new registrants, or current voters with a change of address or other updates to their registration information.

Contact County Elections at the County Administration Building, Sixth and State, or by calling 541-386-1442.