Death notices for Oct. 13 edition: William Ferguson, Glen Davidson, Ruben Pinedo and Dorothy Martin

William Ferguson

William Everett Ferguson, age 93, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away on Oct. 9, 2018, at a local hospital. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Glen Davidson

Glen E. Davidson, age 83, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away on Oct. 8, 2018 at home. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Ruben Pinedo

Ruben Pinedo passed away on Oct. 9, 2018, at Providence Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Ruben was born on Nov. 21, 1948, and was 69 years of age at the time of his passing. A viewing and memorial service were held Oct. 12 at Anderson’s Tribute Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Dorothy Martin

Dorothy G. Martin passed away on Oct. 11, 2018, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Dorothy was born on Sept. 6, 1922, and was 96 years of age at the time of her passing.



Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.