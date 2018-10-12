Service announcements for Oct. 13 edition: Kirsten Kleinsmith, Mike Laskowski and Jane Frees

Kirsten Kleinsmith

Kirsten Anne LaDue Kleinsmith passed away on Sept. 19, 2018, at her home in Hood River, Ore. She was 51 years of age at the time of her passing. All are invited to a memorial Mass of the Resurrection Service at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Mike Laskowski

John Michael “Mike” Laskowski passed away on Oct. 9, 2018, surrounded by family at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Mike was born on Sept. 22, 1944, and was 74 years of age at the time of his passing. A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct.16 at The Dalles Evangelical Church, 1001 E. 12th St., The Dalles. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Jane Frees

Jane Ardis Frees, age 97, a resident of Portland, Ore., previously of Grass Valley and Moro, passed away at home on Oct. 7, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20 at Moro Presbyterian Church, 204 Fourth St., Moro. Burial will follow at Moro Cemetery, followed by a light lunch at the Senior Center. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.