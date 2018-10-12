Boys water polo remains second in MHC Back-to-back wins for HRV

The Hood River Valley boys water polo team opened the month of October with a tough matchup on the road against the league’s best, Reynolds Raiders.

Ahead of the Oct. 2 matchup with Reynolds, HRV opened Mount Hood Conference play undefeated at 5-0 on the season.

However, a close 12-10 loss to the Raiders on the road to open the month ended a hot-start for the boys, but since the loss, HRV has built a winning streak once again.

The victory following the loss to Reynolds came on the road against the Parkrose Buckaroos.

HRV beat Parkrose by a final score of 10-8 to not only bounce back from their first loss of the season, but to secure the second-place spot in conference. HRV moved to 6-1 in league, while Parkrose dropped to 5-2.

Now only trailing the Raiders in league play, HRV controls its destiny from here on out.

HRV matched up with David Douglas on Oct. 9 for a chance to extend an Eagles’ winning streak to two.

Against the Scots, HRV came away with a 13-9 victory to move to 7-1 in league play.

Boys Mount Hood Conference league standings: Reynolds (first place, 9-0); Hood River (second place, 7-1); Parkrose (third place, 6-2); Barlow (fourth place, 6-3); David Douglas (fifth place, 4-5); Grant (sixth place, 2-7); Sandy (seventh place, 1-8); and Gresham (eighth place, 0-9).

HRV was led by an offensive attack that saw five different scorers and assisters against the Scots.

Ethan Yokum, a sophomore for HRV, led the Eagles with five goals versus David Douglas.

With three goals was junior captain Conner McElwee.

Other scorers for HRV versus David Douglas: Corbett Blackman (2), Pen Paphanchi (1) and Saylor Sunby (1).

While scoring one goal for HRV, Sunby also had a team-high four assists against the Scotts.

McElwee, who had the second-highest goals scored versus the Scots, also came in second in assists with two in Tuesday’s matchup.

The other three assists on the night for HRV were tallied in by Yokum, Blackman and Adam Burke.

HRV totaled five steals, with Yokum leading the way with two. Blackman, Burke and Sunby each had one steal.

In the goal for HRV was junior Jed Little, who totaled five saves on 12 David Douglas shot attempts.

Despite scoring enough to come away with the victory, the boys shot 12-34 as a team for a percentage of 35 percent.

With a lot of opportunities to score left in the pool, the HRV boys will need to look at converting more shots at goal with district and state playoffs only a couple weeks away.

The Eagles’ next matchup was on the road against the Grant Generals on Thursday, Oct. 11 (results unavailable at press time).

HRV’s next home matchup is on Tuesday, Oct. 16 as they’ll welcome the Barlow Bruins to Hood River.

Hood River beat Barlow 19-8 earlier this season.

Game time for next Tuesday’s matchup between the Eagles and Bruins is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.