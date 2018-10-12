Girls Water Polo extends winning streak

With the district and state playoffs only a couple weeks away, the Hood River Valley girls water polo team is finding success at the right time of the year.

A victory on Tuesday night for the Eagles versus the visiting David Douglas Scots extended an HRV winning streak to five.

HRV also continues to hold on to the second place spot in the Mount Hood Conference with a 7-1 league record.

Girls Mount Hood Conference league standings: Barlow (first place, 8-0); Hood River (second place, 7-1); Reynolds (third place, 7-2); David Douglas (fourth place, 4-5); Sandy (fifth place, 4-5); Grant (sixth place, 2-6); Parkrose (seventh place, 1-6); and Gresham (eighth place, 0-9).

In the matchup on Tuesday night, HRV had its troubles, but were able to escape with a 10-7 home victory over the Scots.

The Eagles swept this year’s two-game meeting with David Douglas as they beat the Scots 7-4 in the second league contest of the season for both schools and then the 10-7 victory earlier this week.



In the most recent matchup, the Eagles were without starting goalkeeper Jenni Ruggles, who is dealing with an injury.

The absence of Ruggles meant Hood River Valley head coach Kellie Dunn would have to call upon one of her field players.

But this what Dunn prepares her team for every season, as she is constantly putting girls in different positions to get them accustomed for any scenario they may be called upon.

And on Tuesday night, junior utility player Faith Ochesksey would have her name called to start in the goal for HRV.

Luckily for the girls, Ocheskey has played in the goal multiple times throughout this season and is a replacement that comes in with confidence.

Against the Scots, Ocheskey saw 13 shots at goal and allowed seven goals while saving six.

Offensively, HRV had five different athletes score versus David Douglas.

The leader in goals versus the Scotts was sophomore Madaket Greenleaf as she tallied in four goals.

After sitting out the game prior against Parkrose, HRV’s captain Jamie Robinson returned to the lineup on Tuesday night and finished with a team-high nine steals, two goals and two assists.

Other scorers versus David Douglas for HRV: Alea McCarty (2), Olivia Sumerfield (1) and Grace Reagan (1).

Of the 10 goals scored for HRV, eight of them came off assists.

Assist leaders for HRV against David Douglas: Greenleaf (2), Sumerfield (1), Sarah Arpag (1), Neilly Kendall (1) and McCarty (1).

The Eagles’ next matchup was on the road against Grant on Thursday, Oct. 11 (results unavailable at press time).

After the Thursday night matchup, HRV will be at home and face-off against the league’s best Barlow Bruins on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

Barlow beat HRV in the first match, 12-4.

These team are evenly matched, as Barlow has scored more than HRV this season (129-103), but the Eagles have held opponents to 17 fewer points on the season (80-63).

This is a big matchup between the number one and two ranked team in the Mount Hood Conference on Oct. 16. Game time is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Hood River Aquatic Center.