Hearings scheduled for three women involved in infant’s death

The three daycare workers charged after the death of an infant at an illegally-operated local daycare have all turned themselves in and have plea hearings scheduled at Hood River County Circuit Court within the next few weeks.

Debra Jones, 61, and her wife, Rochelle, 51, were both arrested and booked at NORCOR on Oct. 7.

It was believed that, following four-month old Cyrus Macioroski’s death on May 15, the two put their home in the 1100 block of Red Tail Loop, Hood River, up for sale and moved to Chicago.

The third woman charged after the incident, Donna Pilcher, 62, Hood River, was arrested and booked at NORCOR on Oct. 2, after turning herself in to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office.

The three women are all currently being held at NORCOR, each on $50,000 bail.

They have each been charged with second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and first-degree criminal mistreatment — all felonies — as well as five misdemeanor counts of operating an unlicensed childcare agency, Mama Shell’s Daycare, from Jan. 22, 2018, to May 15, 2018. These three indictments were filed Sept. 13.

The indictments state that, while he was in their care, each woman “did unlawfully and knowingly leave Cyrus Macioroski unattended at a place for a period of time that was likely to endanger the health and welfare of Cyrus Macioroski.”

While the cause of the baby’s death has not been released, the incident is said to have occurred on May 15 and Cyrus died at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital that same day.

Pilcher’s plea hearing was initially scheduled for 11 a.m. on Oct. 9 before Judge Karen Ostrye, but at the attorney’s request, was moved to 11 a.m. on Oct. 23, before Judge John Olson.

Rochelle Jones’ plea hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Oct. 29 and Debra’s is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Nov. 1; both will be before Judge John Wolf.