Horizon soccer secures District Seven playoff spot

The soccer season will continue beyond the regular season for the Horizon boys and girls soccer team as an 11-1 victory over Open Door Christian Academy on Oct. 8 secured the Hawks a spot in the district playoffs.

The post-season contests for Horizon will take place on Oct. 22 (site yet to be determined) and then on Oct. 30 at Wilsonville High School.

Over the past four games, Horizon has outscored opponents 35-1, which is the best goal difference through a four-game stretch amongst 3A/2A/1A Special District 7 teams this season.

Horizon has the second highest scoring offense in the Special District 7 league with 56 goals scored this season, only behind the 57 goals scored by Crosshill Christian.

Defensively, the Hawks have the third least goals scored against them amongst league schools, only giving up 16 goals this season.

The teams in the league ahead of Horizon in the goals allowed category on the season are Crosshill Christian (14), North Clackamas Christian (14), Grand View Christian Academy (14) and Damascus Christian (15).

Conference standings in the 3A/2A/1A Special District 7 league: Crosshill Christian (first place, 10-2 overall and 8-2 league); Horizon Christian (second place, 7-2-2 overall and 7-1-2 league); Damascus Christian (third place, 9-2-1 overall and 7-1-1 league); North Clackamas Christian (fourth place, 8-2-1 overall and 7-1-1 league); Grand View Christian Academy (fifth place, 5-4-1 overall and 5-3-1 league); Columbia Christian (sixth place, 5-4-2 overall and 5-4-2 league); Central Christian (seventh place, 4-6 overall and 4-5 league); Life Christian (eighth place, 4-6 overall and 4-6 league); Livingstone Adventist Academy (ninth place, 7-5 overall and 2-1 league); Open Door Christian Academy (10th place, 2-6-2 overall and 2-6-2 league); C.S. Lewis Academy (11th place, 1-7-2 overall and 1-6-2 league); Oregon School of the Deaf (12th place, 1-9 overall and 1-8 league); Milo Adventist Academy (13th place, 8-2 overall and 0-0 league); Willamette Valley Christian (14th place, 0-10-1 overall and 0-9-1 league).

For the Hawks, their league record of 7-1-2 is the best since the 2016-17 season when Horizon ended the year with a 7-3-4 overall record and 6-1-3 league record.

Horizon ranks 15th in the 3A/2A/1A state standings and in the conference, only Crosshill Christian (6), Damascus Christian (10) and Milo Adventist Academy (13) rank higher in state standings than the Hawks.

Once the Hawks game schedule for the 2018-19 district playoff is released, it will be published in the “Sports Briefs,” section of the Hood River News.