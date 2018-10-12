HRVHS Speech and Debate kicks off season in Sandy

On Oct. 6, the Hood River Valley High School’s Speech and Debate Team traveled to the Sandy Kickoff Tournament for the first tournament of the 2018-2019 season.

After competing against more than 15 schools, seven students progressed to the final rounds of their respective events.

Competing for her first time ever, freshman Makenna Kincaid placed second in Novice Poetry. In Impromptu Speaking, junior Tabor Bergh was a finalist, while sophomore Jacob Kaplan placed third. In Radio Commentary, junior Grace Skakel placed second and junior CJ Thorp placed first. In Dual Interpretation, junior Audrey Schlemmer and senior Emily Mitchell earned first place.

Due to the team’s excellent performance throughout the previous season, the National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA) recognized them as one of the top 20 percent of schools in the nation, a member of the Club 100. Teams reach this designation when members of the team earn at least 100 degrees in the Honor Society of the NSDA. Degrees are earned through competition and service. Coach DeLona Campos-Davis was recognized by the NSDA and presented with the Donus D. Roberts Quad Ruby Coach Award. This award is granted to coaches who earn 1,000 merit points through coaching and service to the association.