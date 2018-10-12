SHERIFF LOG, Oct. 2 to 7

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Oct. 4 — McIsaac Drive — A juvenile male was taken into custody for domestic assault and menacing in Parkdale.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:

Oct. 3 — Orchard Road, 1600 block — Trespass complaint reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Oct. 2 — Oak Street, 100 block — Deputy assisted Hood River City Police during a vehicle pursuit.

Oct. 6 — Gilhouley Road — Deputy responded to a non-injury motor vehicle crash.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Oct. 3 — Straight Hill Road, 3500 block — Male arrested for violating the conditions of his release.

Oct. 6 — I-84 at milepost 61 — Female arrested for a warrant.

Oct. 7 — S.E. Gravel Pit Road, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Female arrested for a warrant out of Hood River County.

Sex offenses:

Oct. 5 — Hood River — Deputy took a report of an adult contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor.

Other:

Oct. 4 — S.E. Frontage Road, 700 block, Cascade Locks — Illegal dumping reported.