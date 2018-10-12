SHERIFF LOG, Oct. 2 to 7

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Oct. 4 — McIsaac Drive — A juvenile male was taken into custody for domestic assault and menacing in Parkdale.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 3 — Orchard Road, 1600 block — Trespass complaint reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 2 — Oak Street, 100 block — Deputy assisted Hood River City Police during a vehicle pursuit.
Oct. 6 — Gilhouley Road — Deputy responded to a non-injury motor vehicle crash.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Oct. 3 — Straight Hill Road, 3500 block — Male arrested for violating the conditions of his release.
Oct. 6 — I-84 at milepost 61 — Female arrested for a warrant.
Oct. 7 — S.E. Gravel Pit Road, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Female arrested for a warrant out of Hood River County.
Sex offenses:
Oct. 5 — Hood River — Deputy took a report of an adult contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor.
Other:
Oct. 4 — S.E. Frontage Road, 700 block, Cascade Locks — Illegal dumping reported.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment