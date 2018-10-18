Boys soccer struggles in second-half

Last week in Hood River, a battle between the top two boys soccer teams in the Intermountain Conference took place as the top seeded Ridgeview Ravens matched up with the second place Hood River Valley Eagles on Oct. 11.

Earlier this season, the two schools opened league play against each other in Ridgeview, and the final score ended in a tie at 1-1.

In the finale between Ridgeview and Hood River last week, the Ravens secured the season series matchup against the Eagles, beating HRV by a final score of 2-1.

The loss bumped HRV down to third place in conference with a record of 3-1-2, while the victory for Ridgeview kept them atop of the conference with a 4-0-2 record.

Current Intermountain Conference standings: Ridgeview (first place, 4-0-2); The Dalles (second place, 3-0-2); Hood River (third place, 3-1-2); Crook County (fourth place, 1-3-1); Redmond (fifth place, 1-4-1); Pendleton (sixth place, 1-5).

Against the Ravens last Thursday, HRV started off strong, but quickly found themselves playing a game of catch up.

In the 15th minute of the first half, HRV took an early 1-0 lead over the Ravens as junior forward Fabian Magana put in an acrobatic shot that got behind the Ridgeview goalie, who came out of the goal to challenge the shot.

However, the Eagles wouldn’t hold the lead for long.

Five minutes later, in the 20th minute, Ridgeview was awarded a penalty kick after a missed slide tackle in the box by an HRV defender.

On the penalty, HRV’s goalie Zach Marble was able to get his finger tips on the shot in the bottom left corner, but it wouldn’t be enough to stop the ball in its path to the goal and Ridgeview tied the game at 1-1.

Up until the closing minute of the first half, both the Eagles and Ravens held each other scoreless despite having an equal amount of opportunities at goal to score.

But with 30 seconds remaining in the first half, Ridgeview found a gap up the field and was able to get a through ball past the back line of defense, giving the Ravens’ attack a shot at goal.

Ridgeview put the ball in the back-right corner of the net and took a 2-1 lead heading into halftime.

And from then on, Ridgeview used a strong and aggressive defense to control the remainder of the game.

Frustration began to settle in for the Eagles in the closing minutes of the second half as Magana picked up a yellow yard in the 77th minute after an aggressive slide tackle; the slide tackle came after 33 minutes of a non-threating offensive attack to open the second half.

In the second half, Hood River Valley head coach Jaime Rivera preached to his team to “stay connected” with each other as the ball moved up the field, but he was also clear to his team that they were doing “too much dribbling,” as he yelled that out multiple times during the second half.

With the time winding down, HRV was unable to put together any kind of threatening offensive attack. Ridgeview’s defense secured the Ravens a 2-1 road victory over the Eagles.

Ridgeview is the taller, bigger and stronger team, and once they got up in the game, they used those assets to their advantage to hold on to the possession of the ball and keep HRV away from scoring position.

HRV currently ranks outside the top-10 in 5A state standings at 13th with four games remaining in the regular season.



Next up for the Eagles was a road matchup with Crook County on Tuesday, Oct. 16 (results unavailable at press time).