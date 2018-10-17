Crash on Highway 35 and Central Vale: Avoid area

Parkdale Fire, West Side Fire, Wy’East Fire District, Hood River County Sheriff’s Department, Hood River Police Department and the Oregon State Patrol are on the scene of a five-vehicle accident at Highway 35 and Central Vale.

Hood River Fire and EMS also responded.

The area between the Odell Junction and Parkdale should be avoided; Dee Highway is the main detour at this time.

Crews are waiting for ODOT to arrive and oversee cleanup. It is expected to take several hours before clean up is finished.

Vehicles involved were three pickups, one towing a sports car, a farm flatbed and a Ryan’s Juice tanker. Crews are currently putting materials on the diesel spill; apple juice has also been spilled.

One person has been transported to Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.