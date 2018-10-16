Election 2018: Blue sleeve for your votes: Nov. 6 ballot time is nearly here

The Nov. 6 General Election fast approaches, with Hood River city and county positions, Oregon Legislative seats, U.S. House Dist. 2 and a variety of state-wide ballot measures in the balance.

The candidates Hood River News sent questionnaires to all candidates in contested city and state races. Look for responses in the Oct. 20 edition, from Hood River and Cascade Locks candidates, and from Oregon Senate candidates Chuck Thomsen and Chrissy Reitz and Oregon House candidates Jeff Helfrich and Anna Williams. Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner will answer questions in the Oct. 20 edition about her race against U.S. Rep Greg Walden (R-Hood River). Walden nor his office responded to requests from the Hood River News for an interview. * Meet local candidates at the 6:30 p.m. forum Oct. 16 at Riverside Community Church, and Hood River City Council candidates at one-on-one coffees at Kickstand Kitchen, each from 5-7 p.m. (Next up: Jessica Metta, Oct. 16; Joe Sheahan, Oct. 17; Jim Klaas, Oct. 22; and Brian Towey, Oct. 25.)

The bulk of ballots will be mailed on Oct. 17 to registered voters in the county. If you have not received your ballot by Oct. 21, call the Hood River Elections Department at 541-386-1442.

Voter registration deadline was 5 p.m. on Oct. 16 for new registrants and current voters with a change of address or other updates to their registration information.

Here are a few voting reminders from Hood River County Chief Deputy Kim Kean:

The ballot “secrecy sleeve” has a new look for the General election: With your ballot, you will find a light blue sleeve. These used to be envelopes, but now are open on one side. Put your ballot in the sleeve, then place the sleeve inside the sealable outer envelope for mailing or drop off.

Ballots must be returned by mail, and be in the hands of County Elections, by 8 p.m. on Nov. 6. If you mail it, be sure to put a first-class stamp on the envelope. Or, drop boxes are located in front of the County Building on Sixth and State, and at Cascade Locks City Hall.

Chances are you will receive two ballots if you recently updated your registration information. If that happens, keep the one with the green sticker and discard the other.

Also, sign that outer envelope with the signature matching the one on file at County Elections. (If you registered via DMV, make sure your signature matches the one on your drver’s license.)

Important: Sign only your own ballot. Do not sign anyone else’s ballot, or it could invalidate it. At the very least, it makes more work for the elections department, and for you: Any ballot with a question regarding its signature or status requires the voter to make a personal visit to the Elections Office to verify authenticity.

Remember, sign only your own ballot, and if you happen to receive two ballots, keep the one with the green sticker and discard the other.