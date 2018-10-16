Entertainment Update for Oct. 17 Edition

Bri Cauz at Rivertap Oct. 19

Live music coming up at Rivertap:

Friday, Oct. 19: Bri Cauz, 7-10 p.m. (singer/songwriter, pop, folk, alternative).

Saturday, Oct. 20: Josh Cox, 7-10 p.m. (solo act, covers).

Sunday, Oct. 21: Sunday Night Jam featuring the Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.

Teen Halloween Party Oct. 29

Teens looking for an evening of ghoulish fun are invited to wear costumes to visit the Hood River Library on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7- 9 p.m. for a teens-only (ages 12-18) Halloween party. This evening of creepy fun will feature an escape room, ghost stories, games and plenty of candy and pizza.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535.

ACT seeks plays from local authors

Adult Center Theater (ACT) is seeking new short plays from local playwrights. Plays must be five to 25 pages and not previously produced. Authors must be willing to receive feedback to further develop their submitted play. Plays are welcome from all ages. Email actthegorge@gmail.com for a submission form. Plays will be accepted through Dec. 15. Selected plays will be considered for ACT’s 2019 season.

JoyTribe at River City Oct. 19

Coming up Friday, Oct. 19, 9:30 p.m. at River City Saloon:

JoyTribe hails from Portland, where they have evolved into a swirling, twirling World Infused Funk machine, said a press release. The five-piece band grabs snippets of reggae, Latin, jazz and African music and melts it into their original funk/rock style. Led by singer/saxophonist Chelsea Luker, guitarist Eric Hickey and bassist Rick Bouvette, the band recently made the move to add a second guitarist, Dan Duval, to the mix to create a harder rocking engine.

Cover charge is $5.

River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.

Floria & Bell at White Buffalo

On Thursday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m., it’s Kay Floria, keyboards/vocals, playing soulful blues and jazz with Randy Bell, a “sensitive percussionist who adds a warm, balanced beat.”

White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.

Gorge Winds Spooktacular Oct. 28

The Gorge Winds Concert Band presents a night of frightful music entitled “October Spooktacular” on Sunday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at The Dalles Middle School.

This concert will feature band arrangements that will get you in the spirit of Halloween including “The Phantom of Dark Hollow,” “Danse Macabre,” “Transylvanian Lullaby,” “The Haunted Carousel,” and “Music for a Darkened Theater.”

Attend the concert in your very best costume to help get everyone in the Halloween mood. Raffle prizes include pies from Shari’s Café and gift cards from Hattenhauer Distributing Co., as well as treats for all little Ghosts and Goblins. Admission is free; however, donations will be gladly accepted.

For more information, visit Gorge Winds Concert Band on Facebook.

Northwest Author Festival Nov. 3

Klindt’s, Oregon’s oldest bookstore, will host the Northwest Author Festival on Saturday, Nov. 3 from 3-5 p.m. This annual celebration features authors who live and write here in the Pacific Northwest. This year the festival will host 12 authors, each with a new title to celebrate. Authors will be stationed around the store and eager to meet readers, answer questions and sign books. With genres from local history to cooking, children’s picture books to young adult fiction, there will be something for readers of all ages.

Authors include Pat Barry, Virginia Boecker, Jane Gibson, Wendy Gorton, Darryl Lloyd, Dennis McGregor, Gretchen McLellan, Peter Nathaniel Malae, Deborah Reed, Charlene Rivers, Aron Nels Steinke and Lee Weinstein.

Klindts Booksellers, 315 East Second St., The Dalles, 541-296-3355.

Broadway Spectacular Oct. 19, 21

Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s Choir and Sinfonietta presents music from Hamilton, Carol King and West Side Story for the Broadway Spectacular, coming to Wy’east Performing Arts Center on Friday, Oct. 19 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, Oct. 21 (2 p.m.). Tickets are $20 (Adults), $15 (CGOA Members), $5 (Youth) and free for kids under 10. Join the fun and come dressed as your favorite Broadway character.

Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy’east Road, Hood River; 541-354-1548.

World’s Finest at The Ruins

Live music Tuesday nights coming up at The Ruins, outdoors weather permitting, or in the Backroom. Opening act at 6 p.m.

Oct. 16: World’s Finest with Jenny JahLee

Oct. 23: Messer Chups

Oct. 30: Three For Silver (Backroom show)

Nov. 6: Joseph Hein Band (Backroom show)

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Mamma Mia Auditions Oct. 24-25, 27

Auditions for the CGOA production of Mamma Mia are Oct. 24-25 (6:30 p.m.), and Oct. 27 (10 a.m.) at the Hood River Valley High School choir room. Roles for over 20 singers and actors age 18-60 are needed. Prepare a pop/Broadway show tune and bring a piano accompanist and/or track. No acapella.

Mamma Mia is one of the most popular Broadway musicals and is based on the music of ABBA, said a press release. The production opens on March 8. For more information, contact Mark Steighner at info@gorgeorchestra.org.

Tracy Klas at Eagles Oct. 20

There’s music and dancing Saturday night at The Dalles Eagles Lodge with Tracy Klas and Band on Oct. 20. Klas has received multiple songwriting and performance awards, and has been seen at many local venues. Music starts at 7 p.m. Come join the fun, be a guest and dance on the biggest dance floor in the Gorge.

Cover: $3 members, $4 for guests.

The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.

Tango at Maryhill Oct. 27

It’s an evening of Tango dancing, with the Columbia Gorge as a backdrop, to engage your senses and transform your spirit at Maryhill Museum of Art on Oct. 27 from 6-9 p.m. Take a lesson at 6 p.m. (beginning, novice and experienced dancers), then dance until 9 p.m. Come with a partner or solo. Light refreshments included. Cost is $7 members / $10 non-members. To register, call 509-773-3733 ext. 25.

Maryhill Museum of Art, 35 Maryhill Museum Drive, Goldendale, Wash.; 509-773-3733.

An evening with Darryl Lloyd: ‘Ever Wild’

Enjoy an evening with author Darryl Lloyd for a narrated slideshow for his newly released book “Ever Wild: A Lifetime on Mount Adams,” on Friday, Nov. 2 at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center. An optional dinner starts at 6 p.m. ($15) and the program begins at 7 p.m. (free). “Lloyd’s knowledge of the mountain, beauty of his photographs and stories of the adventures he has shared is unsurpassed.”

The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles.

Makerspace debuts at HR Library

The Hood River Library District is excited to debut Makerspace Programming in its remodeled space in the children’s area of the Hood River Library. The library will offer programs for children, teens and adults. Programs include introductions to coding, LEGO clubs, Family Makerspace nights and more. Technology includes Ozobots, EVOS, a 3D Printer, Heat Press and more. This is an opportunity to see what technology the library has to offer and provide feedback about what types of programs you would like to attend.

Henry Schifter at Hood Crest

Guitarist and singer Henry Schifter returns to Hood Crest Winery on Sundays, from 3-5 p.m.

Hood Crest Winery, 1900 Orchard Road, Hood River.