Girls soccer shut out on the road Drop to third-place in conference standings

Last week, the Hood River Valley girls soccer team went into Thursday’s matchup against Ridgeview tied for second place in the Intermountain Conference with The Dalles.

But it wouldn’t be an easy task to stay tied with the Riverhawks in conference as the Eagles were up against the league’s undefeated and conference top-ranked Ridgeview Ravens.

Hood River headed into the matchup 3-1-1 in league play and 3-5-2 overall. On the other end of the field, Ridgeview came in with a league best 5-0 conference record and 7-2-1 overall record; the Ravens were also ranked in the top 10 in 5A state standings.

In a matchup between the first and second place teams in conference, the Eagles were unable to upset the Ravens on the road. Ridgeview shut out the Eagles 2-0 on Oct. 11.

For the Eagles, the shutout was the fifth time this season that the girls have been held scoreless.

Before the loss to the Ravens, HRV had been 3-0-1 in its four previous games, including outscoring opponents 18-1.

That four-game stretch of play dug HRV out of a 0-4-1 start to the 2018 season and helped them climb in the 5A OSAA state ranking as they know sit in the top-20 at 20th.

The victory for Ridgeview moves the Ravens to seventh in 5A state rankings.

Current Intermountain Conference Standings: Ridgeview (first place, 6-0); The Dalles (second place, 4-1-1); Hood River (third place, 3-2-1); Pendleton (fourth place, 2-4); Redmond (1-4-1, fifth place); and Crook County (sixth place, 0-5-1).

In league this season, the Eagles have scored the second-most goals (20), behind only Ridgeview (26).

Defensively, the girls rank top-three in league as they’ve allowed the third fewest goals with 15 goals allowed; Ridgeview and The Dalles have allowed the least amount of goals this season amongst Intermountain Conference teams with 11 goals.



Next up for the Eagles was a home matchup at Henderson Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 16 against Crook County (results unavailable at press time).

HRV’s last home game is Oct. 23 versus Pendleton.