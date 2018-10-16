POLICE LOG, Oct. 1 to 7

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Oct. 1 — Cascade Avenue — Transient male arrested for domestic assault IV.
Oct. 6 — Cascade Avenue — Florida resident arrested for harassment, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct. The subject was also charged with resisting arrest.
Oct. 6 — Cascade Avenue — Officer made contact with a female regarding a domestic situation with her child. She was arrested for assault III.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Oct. 1 — Cascade Avenue, 3400 block — An Underwood resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a schedule II.
Oct. 4 — Hood River — During a traffic stop on a vehicle for a violation, the passenger was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The male driver was also taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Oct. 5 — June Street, 1100 block — Female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after failing field sobriety tests. She later registered a BAC of .20 percent. She was lodged at NORCOR.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Oct. 2 — State Street, 300 block — Potential fraudulent check reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 2 — Hood River — Officer attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving and initiated a traffic stop at Front and State streets. The vehicle did not stop. A pursuit ensued, and the driver of the vehicle was arrested in Rowena on Highway 30. The driver was lodged at NORCOR.
Oct. 5 — 12th Street, 1300 block — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Oct. 2 — Hope Avenue, 1600 block — Officer responded to a report of a hit and run, where the individual had their foot run over by a vehicle. Upon contact with the intoxicated male whose foot was run over, it was discovered that he had a warrant for his arrest. The male was taken into custody and medically cleared to have no injuries before being booked and lodged at NORCOR.
Oct. 2 — Hood River — Female arrested on felony warrants.
Oct. 3 — I-84 at exit 63 — A Gresham resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of Multnomah County.
Oct. 4 — Cascade Avenue, 200 block — Transient male arrested for a probation violation.
Oct. 7 — Second Street, 200 block — Two Hood River females were arrested on outstanding warrants through Hood River County.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 1 — A Street, 1700 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
Oct. 4 — May Street, 2500 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
Oct. 5 — Cascade Avenue, 2000 block — Theft reported, in which a male ran out of a store with unpaid items totaling over $150.
Oct. 6 — Cascade Avenue, 2500 block — Female arrested for theft III.
Oct. 6 — Montello Avenue, 100 block — Burglary reported. A bicycle was stolen from inside a residence.
Oct. 7 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer took a report of a purse that had been mislaid in a parking lot and was believed to be stolen.
Other:
Oct. 1 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer took a report of a lost passport and other personal items.
Oct. 2 — Cascade Avenue, 2000 block — Hood River resident was contacted in regards to a welfare check.
Oct. 3 — Belmont Avenue, 1500 block — Found baseball bat reported near the Little League ball field.
Oct. 6 — Westcliff Drive, 4000 block — Missing firearm reported.
