At Rotary, Helfrich and Williams quick-talk through the issues

UPDATED OCT. 17: This article previously misquoted Rep. Helfrich, incorrectly saying he was involved in allowing UAVs to assist during the Eagle Creek Fire, and incorrectly quoted him as saying he "grew up in the middle of nowhere."

The two candidates for the District 52 seat in the Oregon House of Representatives, incumbent Rep. Jeff Helfrich (R) and challenger Anna Williams (D), took part in a candidate forum at Hood River Rotary Club’s Oct. 11 meeting to answer questions.

Helfrich was born and raised in Colorado and that experience forged a connection between him and the land. He served as an airman in the U.S. Air Force during both Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm before joining the Portland Police Bureau, where he worked for 25 years, gaining the rank of sergeant before his retirement.

He was a member of the Cascade Locks City Council from 2011-2015, when he resigned and moved to Hood River. In addition to city council, Helfrich also served on both the Cascade Locks Planning Commission and Budget Review Committee, as well as on the Mid–Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) Board of Directors.

When his District 52 predecessor, Mark Johnson, resigned in November 2017, Helfrich was unanimously voted into the District 52 seat by Clackamas, Hood River and Multnomah County commissioners to serve out the remainder of Johnson’s term.

With a professional background in social work and education, Williams works as an academic adviser and instructor for social work students at Simmons College.

She called herself “the child of two educators” and said, “Their goal every summer was for us to forget our phone number by the time we went home.”

She lived in Wyoming and Montana before moving to Oregon, and she has served as a board member for the Montana Wilderness Association and Little Feet Preschool, as well as a member of the local Area Agency on Aging’s Senior Advisory Council.

“So, I’ve kind of been involved in politics for a long time, but I’ve also been a social worker for a long time,” she said.

She volunteers with the Aging in the Gorge Alliance and the Climate Reality Leadership Corps.

Rotary member and former county commissioner Maui Meyer moderated the forum and presented the candidates with a few questions before opening the floor to Rotarians and their guests, giving each candidate a minute and a half to respond to each question. It didn’t take long for the candidates to begin competing to see who could answer with the most time remaining.



A coinflip determined that Williams would start.

What would you do in regard to reforming PERS?

“PERS is obviously a complicated issue and I think a bad deal was made at the state level,” Williams said. While acknowledging that the state “can’t cut the promises we’ve made in the past,” she recommended solutions such as separating PERS from the education budget or a state match to deal with unfunded liability. “I think that the state was the one that made a bad decision and the state is the one that should take it back,” she said. The way that PERS is currently structured “is pitting current employees against former employees,” she said, and that too needs to change.

Helfrich said that he does not want PERS to be separated into a different fund because that would likely mean additional taxes, and he said he does not want to pursue that route until every other option has been looked at. “PERS is one of the biggest issues we have at the state,” he said. The state needs to cover employees in a 401K-style and he said it is essential to get everybody at the table to come up with a solution, “because if we don’t, we’re going to end up bankrupt and we don’t want that,” he said.

What’s an area that you shine in professionally and what expertise can you bring to office?

Williams said that her strengths lie in organization and brining practical solutions to the table, as well as transportation, planning and bullying/violence prevention.

From her experience working with nonprofits, Williams also knows how to get the most out of a tight budget.

“I think the state can benefit from that shoestring budget that nonprofits are so grounded in,” she said. “I’ve gotten used to making those hard choices, and I’m ready to have those hard conversations in Salem.”

Helfrich’s skills lie in his ability to reach across the aisle and to foster teamwork, he said. "I had to work hard for the Eagle Creek fire recovery bill to pass because there were Portland legislators that did not believe law enforcement should have UAVs so I had work to remove that from the bill to get passage."

His time in law enforcement gave him a “common sense approach,” he said, since he had the experience of “being in someone’s living room and seeing how stuff in Salem affects them.”

Though it may seem out of place given his professional experience, he said, he is very skilled in encouraging economic development.

Share an ideal or a moment where you reached across the aisle or could agree with your opponent, or where you voted against your own beliefs to move forward.

Williams commended Helfrich for the work he has done while in office, particularly in regard to affordable housing. “These are things I would have been proud to do and I’m very glad that Jeff (Helfrich) was able to help us in that way.”

She said that agriculture is an area where she is willing to go against her party in order to support rural Oregon. If elected, her goal is to get on the Agricultural Residency Committee.

“Where Anna (Williams) and I have a lot in common is education,” Helfrich said.

He listed several issues where he is willing to compromise his party’s position, including mental health, social justice and the DREAM Act. “It’s not about blue or red, it’s about what’s right,” he said.

Do you have any ideas for how to address the issues surrounding the relationship between mental health and homelessness?

Williams cited multiple reasons as to why some people are homeless, including addiction and the housing market crash of 2008. Just like there are many different reasons why people are homeless, “we need a multifaceted approach to get people back into housing,” she said. “We need to be looking at multiple options, especially very, very, very affordable housing” as well as more access to safe mental health treatment.

“The perspective I have on mental illness is the 25 years I had in Portland seeing people in crisis, at their lowest points,” Helfrich said. He agreed with Williams that there are many different reasons as to why people are homeless and said that some do choose to be homeless. He said the priority is to get the people who want to get off the streets into housing first and emphasized the importance of communication, including better training for police officers.

Other than PERS, what ideas do you have for dealing with the disconnect between the budget and the economy, and what do you think about the kicker?

“In the last 28 years, we haven’t had a lot of shift” on this issue, Helfrich said, adding that the state needs to be a lot more creative in its funding.

Williams said that properly assessing property taxes and making sure that people and corporations are all paying their fair share is important. “I think that the kicker is kind of silly,” she said, adding that voters in this district tend to be anti-tax. She said that people elect their legislators to legislate and “we can’t have these conversations until people trust their legislators, so that’s the first step.”

Every election, bills that would affect agriculture and farmers come from advocacy groups, rather than the community itself. Can you see through the bills that are advocate-based?

Williams grew up in a farming community back in Wyoming and said that her friends who had planned to stay in that community and raise their kids there are no longer able to “and that terrifies me, especially when I look at our culture here in the Willamette Valley.” She said that she will look at each bill and then talk to the constituents, not to the group that submitted it. She also emphasized the importance of equally prioritizing the Willamette and Hood River valleys to “make sure the dollar doesn’t speak louder than the value of the Hood River Valley farming community.”

“We both have farming backgrounds,” Helfrich said, adding that he has been endorsed by the Oregon Farm Bureau Association. “I really don’t think the Willamette Valley is the problem,” he said, pointing to Portland lobbyists and an unbalanced committee as the real issue.



He said that, with each bill, he talks to people and asks questions. “If it’s a bad bill, it’s a bad bill, and hopefully it doesn’t make it out of committee.” He added that one of the things that surprised him about the House of Representatives was that the bills that do make it onto the floor almost always get passed.

The candidates were also asked their positions on Hood River County’s proposed food and beverage tax and mandatory child vaccinations.

Both said that the tax is a local issue and as representative, they would support the local decision, but Williams added that she would rather look at other existing options.

Both also said that the decision on whether or not to vaccinate a child lies with the child’s parents, but Williams added that she thought vaccinations should be a mandatory precedent for entering public school.

For more information on the candidates, visit www.friendsofannawilliams.com and www.helfrichfororegon.com.