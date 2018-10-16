Stu Watson to depart CGCC board Applicants sought to complete last six months of term

Stu Watson of Hood River has announced he will leave the Columbia Gorge Community College Board of Education in December. Watson has served on the CGCC board since 2007. His term expires June 20, 2019.

The CGCC board seeks interested candidates who are residents of Hood River County for consideration to be appointed to fill the vacancy for the remainder of Watson’s term. The appointee will serve from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2019.

Watson was unavailable for comment before press time.

Those interested in applying may send a letter of interest with qualifications, telephone, and address to: Tiffany Prince, Columbia Gorge Community College, 400 East Scenic Drive, The Dalles, OR 97058.

Deadline for consideration is Nov. 16.

The board’s next meeting will be Nov. 20 at Indian Creek Campus; Watson’s final meeting will be Dec. 18, at The Dalles campus, according to Prince.

Also serving on the CGCC board from Hood River County are board chair Charlotte Arnold and Lee Fairchild, whose terms also expire June 30, 2019. Wasco County board members, whose terms expire June 30, 2021, are Dana Cambell, Kevin McCabe, Kim Morgan and Sarah Segal.