‘Tony ‘ Tina’ reaps $500 for Warming Shelter

Tony ‘n Tina’s Wedding, presented by CGOA stages, was not only a total sell-out for all seven performances, but raised almost $500 for the Hood River Warming Shelter.

As part of the show, actors staged a live “Dollar dance,” in which audience members were encouraged to dance and donate money towards the shelter. They were told that Tony and Tina wanted to donate their honeymoon money towards the shelter. It was an appropriate benefit for the performance, as the production was housed in Riverside Church, UCC, the same building that hosts the warming shelter.

Over 30 Hood River merchants contributed to the celebration by being “registered” for the wedding. They donated well over $700 worth of merchandise and gift certificates that audience members had a chance to win. There were two grand prizes, with names drawn on the final night. Scott Fitch, of Hood River, happened to be in the audience when his name was drawn.

Participating merchants were: Footwise, Clutch Hair Design, Hood River Stationers, Doug’s Sports, Arome, Gorge Fly Shop, Mountain View Cycles, Dream St. Boutique, Lucy’s Informal Flowers, Twiggs, Big Horse Brewpub, Sparkling Creations, Andrew’s Pizza, Laurel and Eddie, Shortt Supply, Hood River Hotel, The Wearhouse, Doppio, Ground Coffee, Sophie’s Enchanted Alpaca, Boda’s Kitchen, The Darling Boutique, Adaptive Computers, Apland Jewelers,, Ananas Boutique, Pacifica Gifts, Waucoma Bookstore, Stave and Stone, Melika, Art on Oak, The Ruddy Duck Mercantile, and B Gorge-us Boutique.

CGOA would like to thank all the merchants and everyone who came and made the show such a success for the community, and especially those being served this winter at the Hood River Warming Shelter. For more information on CGOA and their performances, visit gorgeorchestra.org.