White Salmon Art Walk Oct. 19 to 21

From Oct. 19-21, local artists will be presenting their work in the Fall Art Walk at eight businesses in downtown White Salmon.



All participating businesses are on or near Jewett Boulevard and are close enough to each other to park once and walk between locations.

Art works in oil, acrylic and water color paint, blown glass, ceramics, jewelry and mixed media will be on display and for sale all weekend.

Maps of the participating locations are available at local businesses and Chambers of Commerce. All are welcome to come meet the artists and get a head start on their holiday shopping.

Hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. More information is available on Facebook at “art white salmon” or on the Arts Council website, whitesalmonarts.org.

The Arts Council is a 501c3 group of community artists and supporters of the arts who sponsor this event to introduce local artists’ work to the community. The council was also the driving force in installing the 3D mural on the Hi School Pharmacy wall, supported the Community Youth Center with classes and funds for art supplies, and presents an annual scholarship to aspiring art students from Columbia High School, said a press release.