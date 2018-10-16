Wyatt leads Stevenson Library

Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries have announced that after a national search, David Wyatt is joining the district as the newest Branch Manager for both Stevenson Community Library and North Bonneville Community Library as well as FVRLibraries rural bookmobile service in Skamania and western Klickitat counties.

Wyatt joins the Stevenson and North Bonneville Community Libraries with over 13 years of experience in the Spokane, region working in roles for both Spokane County Library District and Spokane Public Library, starting in an entry-level position at Spokane Public Library in early 2005 and working his way up to a leadership role with the county library district. Most recently, he was the library supervisor for the Otis Orchards Library and The BookEnd, a library location at the Spokane Valley Mall that he helped launch. In these most recent roles, Wyatt worked to introduce the library to new and lapsed patrons and engage and pursue partnerships within the community.

In his new role, Wyatt will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Stevenson and North Bonneville branches as well as serving as the face of the library district within Skamania County, helping lead community outreach and relationship building in the city and rural communities in the county.

Stevenson Community Library staff also operates the Skamania County Bookmobile, which visits multiple rural communities in Skamania and western Klickitat County three days a week. A new custom-designed bookmobile will replace the aging vehicle this winter.

“I look forward to building connections in Stevenson and North Bonneville, two communities with a long history of placing a high value on library service, and in finding exciting ways to meet our patrons’ needs throughout the region with our bookmobile and other rural service opportunities,” said Wyatt.

Wyatt takes over the branch manager duties at the two Skamania library locations following the retirement of longtime branch manager Tina Smith last spring.