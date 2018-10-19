11th annual Gorge Quilt Show returns Oct. 19-20

The 11th annual Gorge Quilt Show fills the Hood River Armory with colorful creations this weekend.

More than 100 quilters are part of the Columbia River Gorge Quilters’ Guild, and the Hood River show displays work they’ve completed this past year. The entries range from traditional bed quilts to throws and wall hangings that represent the entire spectrum of quilting today, including machine embroidery, folk art, graphic modern and art quilts, noted a Guild press release.

“Quilters right here in the Gorge are creating work that is getting recognition in galleries, special exhibits and magazine articles,” said Kim Vogel, guild president. “At our show, you’ll discover just how far quilting has advanced since the days of ‘grandma’s quilts’.”

This year’s show features several special exhibits, including the work of internationally recognized quilt artist and teacher Pat Pauly. Known for her improvisational technique, Pauly uses bold colors to create her contemporary art in fiber, said a press release. Also, the guild’s art quilt group, Beyond the Block, has created a display of quilted umbrellas. Each piece in this exhibit delivers the personality and style of its maker. And a third feature of the show is the ever-popular guild challenge. This year, 20 quilters demonstrated 20 different ways to follow the challenge rules.

More fiber art In addition to the quilt show at the Hood River Armory, guild members are exhibiting this month in two Gorge locations: Columbia Art Center in Hood River’s annual Fiber Arts Show (Tuesday through Saturday all of October, hours 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) The Artists of the Gorge exhibit at the Stevenson Library Gallery Also, the fall issue of The Gorge Magazine includes an article about the art quilt group, “Beyond the Block: Art Quilters of the Gorge.” To find out more about the Gorge guild, their activities and information about their meetings and events, visit www.gorgequilters....

During the entire show, there are on-going quilting demonstrations, giving visitors a chance to ask questions and to learn more about quilting and the Gorge Guild. And shoppers are going to love the bargains and super deals at this year’s Quilt Market, said the press release.

“Our members clean out their sewing rooms and studios and we put it all on sale at great prices,” Vogel said. “Fabric, patterns, tools, books, magazines … the works. We also have a consignment boutique that includes a selection of handmade items for sale.”

The Armory is located at 1590 12th Street. The show is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Admission is $6 (see ad in this newspaper for a $1 off coupon).